ETV Bharat / state

BJP MP Flags Off Train At JK's Samba, 6 Train Stoppages Restored

Jammu: BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma on Saturday flagged off Jammu Mail from Samba railway station as the Northern Railway restored the stoppage of six important trains at the station on the occasion of Independence Day, officials said.

Sharma flagged off the train at 5:26 pm. It will run between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Subedarganj near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP MLA Surjeet Singh Slathia attended the event as the guest of honour. Jammu Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, along with other railway officers, staff and local residents, were also present at the programme.