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BJP MP Flags Off Train At JK's Samba, 6 Train Stoppages Restored

The six trains whose stoppages have been restored at Samba are Train numbers - 20434, 16787, 14803, 14804, 16317 and 16031.

JK SAMBA
BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma flagged off Jammu Mail from Samba railway station (Source: X@Drm_Jammu)
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By PTI

Published : August 15, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Jammu: BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma on Saturday flagged off Jammu Mail from Samba railway station as the Northern Railway restored the stoppage of six important trains at the station on the occasion of Independence Day, officials said.

Sharma flagged off the train at 5:26 pm. It will run between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Subedarganj near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP MLA Surjeet Singh Slathia attended the event as the guest of honour. Jammu Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, along with other railway officers, staff and local residents, were also present at the programme.

The six trains whose stoppages have been restored at Samba are Train numbers - 20434, 16787, 14803, 14804, 16317 and 16031. The stoppage of Train numbers 19223/19224 Sabarmati-Jammu Tawi Express will also be provided at Samba from October, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma and Slathia said the restoration of the stoppages fulfilled a long-standing demand of the people of Samba and would improve direct rail connectivity for pilgrims, students, employees and traders.

"Jammu Division is continuously committed to passenger convenience, and such demands will be considered positively in the future as well," he said. The railway administration advised passengers to check train schedules through the official railway website, NTES app or by dialing 139.

TAGGED:

BJP MP JUGAL KISHORE SHARMA
SAMBA RAILWAY STATION
JAMMU RAILWAY
JK SAMBA

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