BJP MP Faces Flak Over His Objectionable Remarks On Pure Petrol
Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore criticises BJP MP Janardan Mishra for his comment on ethanol blending.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
Rewa: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, Janardan Mishra, has faced flak for his remarks about whether "pure petrol will come from your father’s house", with folk singer Neha Singh Rathore joining to criticise him for his "offensive statement."
In his public address at an event organised at the Rewa airport in Madhya Pradesh on August 9 to launch air services between Rewa and Kolkata, MP Mishra said if people are demanding pure petrol, "Will pure petrol come from your father's house?" He also spoke about the expansion of air services in Rewa and across the country, and lavished praise on the Centre.
“शुद्ध पेट्रोल क्या तुम्हारे बाप के घर से आयेगा?” ये सवाल मैं नहीं भाजपा के सांसद जनार्दन मिश्रा पूछ रहे हैं. मेरा सवाल तो ये है कि इथेनॉल की मिलावट किसके बाप के कहने पर की जा रही है? इथेनॉल की फैक्ट्री किसके लड़कों ने लगाई है? बोलिए!@nitin_gadkari @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/FnKE4Hcs3r— Neha Singh Rathore (@nehafolksinger) August 10, 2026
His comments have drawn sharp reactions from the opposition Congress party, with folk singer Rathore also lashing out at the BJP leader. The comments came as a nationwide debate is currently underway regarding the blending of ethanol with petrol. Opposition parties have criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the issue.
A video of the controversial statement made by three-time Lok Sabha MP Mishra sparked an uproar across the country as soon as it was shared on social media. Netizens trolled the MP.
Rathore said, "How dare an MP speak so rudely to the public? It is a case of committing a wrong and then acting brazenly and adding insult to the injury." In a post on X, Rathore said, " My question is this: On whose father's orders is ethanol adulteration being done? Whose sons have set up the ethanol factories? Speak up!"
Defending the practice of blending ethanol with petrol, Mishra on Sunday said, "We produce 20 per cent of our oil domestically, while 80 per cent of the crude oil is imported from abroad. Conflict has broken out in the regions from which we source our petrol. The Strait of Hormuz is closed, forcing oil shipments to take a detour covering an extra 18,000 kilometres to reach India. Will pure petrol come from your father's house?"
"Now, whenever Modi ji suggests blending 20 per cent ethanol into petrol, protests erupt. People demand pure petrol instead of ethanol, but will pure petrol come from your father's house? If the country doesn't produce pure petrol, where would it come from? Ethanol is being opposed here, yet vehicles in Brazil run on 100 per cent ethanol."
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