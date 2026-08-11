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BJP MP Faces Flak Over His Objectionable Remarks On Pure Petrol

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh Janardan Mishra. ( ETV Bharat )

Rewa: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, Janardan Mishra, has faced flak for his remarks about whether "pure petrol will come from your father’s house", with folk singer Neha Singh Rathore joining to criticise him for his "offensive statement." In his public address at an event organised at the Rewa airport in Madhya Pradesh on August 9 to launch air services between Rewa and Kolkata, MP Mishra said if people are demanding pure petrol, "Will pure petrol come from your father's house?" He also spoke about the expansion of air services in Rewa and across the country, and lavished praise on the Centre. His comments have drawn sharp reactions from the opposition Congress party, with folk singer Rathore also lashing out at the BJP leader. The comments came as a nationwide debate is currently underway regarding the blending of ethanol with petrol. Opposition parties have criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the issue.