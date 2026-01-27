BJP MP Accuses Karnataka Government of Replacing Name Of Bengaluru Ward Named After Gandhi With Nehru
Congress cries over MGNERGA's renaming but quietly removes Gandhi by renaming the Gandhinagara ward as Nehru Nagar. Same Act but different tears, BJP MP said.
Bengaluru: At a time when the Congress has been aggressively protesting VB-GRAM G Act, accusing the Centre of removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from the rural guarantee scheme, its Government in Karnataka is accused of replacing the name of a ward in Bengaluru named after Gandhiji with former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
The Karnataka Congress staged a protest against the new guarantee scheme on Tuesday. However, BJP MP from Bengaluru Central PC Mohan shared the details of the ward whose name was changed on X, saying the Congress has no moral right to cry over MGNREGA being renamed VB-GRAM G.
"Congress cries over MGNERGA's renaming but quietly removes Gandhi by renaming Gandhinagar ward as Nehru Nagar in Bengaluru. Same Act but different tears," he said in his X post.
Congress cries over MGNREGA’s renaming but quietly removes Gandhi by renaming Gandhinagar Ward as Nehru Nagar in Bengaluru. Same act, different tears. pic.twitter.com/l4vwd29Aj0— P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) January 27, 2026
Further, he said the Congress has no moral right to cry over MGNREGA being renamed VB-GRAM G. "They oppose removing Gandhi's name when it suits its politics, but stay silent when symbols are altered under their watch. Gandhiji's legacy is about action, honesty and reform, not selective outrage," he said.
Gandhinagara ward, which is now renamed as Nehru Nagar, falls under the Gandhinagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru city. A Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) official said the name was changed to avoid confusion.
"Since the name of the constituency is also Gandhinagar, we thought of changing the name of the Gandhinagar ward. So we renamed it after Jawaharlal Nehru," he added.
Congress stages protest demanding restoration of MGNREGA
Upping its ante against the VB-GRAM G Act, the ruling Congress on Tuesday staged a protest at Freedom Park, calling the new employment guarantee Act 'anti-people' and urged its repealment.
The protest was led by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, Karnataka In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Addressing the protestors, Siddaramaiah said the new law has stripped the rural workers of their constitutional right to employment besides disregarding the authority of gram panchayats with the work schedules and funding controlled by the Centre.
"Under MGNREGA, women, SC/STs and around 5 lakh differently-abled workers were guaranteed work. But the new Act has taken away this right, leaving the poor dependent and vulnerable," he said.
Shivakumar said around Rs 6,000 crore were spent annually in the state under MGNREGA and several assets were created. “But in the new Act, the panchayats will have no say on works to be taken up in their jurisdiction," he said, warning the BJP that it would face political consequences in coming days.
Later, the Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot demanding immediate repeal of the VB-GRAM G and restoration of the UPA-era employment guarantee scheme.
