BJP MP Accuses Karnataka Government of Replacing Name Of Bengaluru Ward Named After Gandhi With Nehru

Bengaluru: At a time when the Congress has been aggressively protesting VB-GRAM G Act, accusing the Centre of removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from the rural guarantee scheme, its Government in Karnataka is accused of replacing the name of a ward in Bengaluru named after Gandhiji with former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Karnataka Congress staged a protest against the new guarantee scheme on Tuesday. However, BJP MP from Bengaluru Central PC Mohan shared the details of the ward whose name was changed on X, saying the Congress has no moral right to cry over MGNREGA being renamed VB-GRAM G.

"Congress cries over MGNERGA's renaming but quietly removes Gandhi by renaming Gandhinagar ward as Nehru Nagar in Bengaluru. Same Act but different tears," he said in his X post.

Further, he said the Congress has no moral right to cry over MGNREGA being renamed VB-GRAM G. "They oppose removing Gandhi's name when it suits its politics, but stay silent when symbols are altered under their watch. Gandhiji's legacy is about action, honesty and reform, not selective outrage," he said.

Gandhinagara ward, which is now renamed as Nehru Nagar, falls under the Gandhinagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru city. A Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) official said the name was changed to avoid confusion.

"Since the name of the constituency is also Gandhinagar, we thought of changing the name of the Gandhinagar ward. So we renamed it after Jawaharlal Nehru," he added.