BJP MLA Washes Feet Of 61 Tribal Families Who Returned To Hinduism In Chhattisgarh
"Sanskriti Gaurav Abhinandan Samaroh" programme was held in Kabirdham's Mahidbara village to welcome tribals who returned to their original religion.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Kawardha: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhavna Bohra on Monday welcomed 61 tribal families as they returned to Hinduism in Mahidbara village of Chhattsgarh's Kabirdham district.
At the "Sanskriti Gaurav Abhinandan Samaroh" programme, the BJP MLA from Pandariya, washed the feet of the families from Baiga community and presenting them with shawls and coconuts.
Bohra said she is unfazed by rumours or false narratives about her, emphasising that the more her critics condemn her, the more determined she will be to continue the noble endeavour. "The return of these 61 Baiga families to Sanatan Dharma is just the beginning; the process will continue until everyone who had moved to another religion has returned to their original faith," she said.
Bohra explained that in the past, the dearth of healthcare and educational facilities in these forest regions was exploited to mislead innocent villagers. They were lured or given false assurances, eventually leading to their religious conversion, she said, adding that the situation is changing rapidly.
She said that those who had adopted other religions are beginning to realise that they should no longer fall for such inducements. With the assistance of community leaders, 61 Baiga families returned to their original faith, and were welcomed, she said.
According to Bohra, the identity of the tribal community is deeply rooted in its culture, traditions, ancestral heritage, and devotion to local village deities. Great figures, such as Bhagwan Birsa Munda, fought to protect tribal identity and culture and preserving one's cultural heritage is the responsibility of every society, she said.
She further stressed that she attended the event not as an MLA but social worker. Efforts toward the preservation of society and culture will continue, she said, asserting that despite attempts by detractors to tarnish her reputation, she would not step back from her mission.
"Society consists of all kinds of people. Some may try to defame others, but such attempts will not succeed. Present here are individuals who have returned to their original faith; those who have an issue with this are welcome to come and speak with them directly. These individuals have voluntarily chosen to return to their original religion following consultations with community leaders. To those attempting to damage my image by creating videos, I challenge them to continue their efforts. I will continue my work with the same dedication. I am undertaking this not as an MLA, but as a sister," said Bohra.
Prominent leaders of the tribal community attended the programme. Machhiya Baiga, a tribal leader said, "Due to lack of education, members of my community had moved to another religion. We are delighted that they have now returned to their original faith. We have taken it upon ourselves to ensure that our people return to their original religion, no matter the circumstances. In this endeavour, we will also seek the support of community leaders."
Dharamlal, a villager among the 61 families who returned to Hinduism, said, "I was suffering from severe hardship, and was lured into another religion. Now, I have happily returned to my original faith."
Bohra said she has facilitated the return of more than 600 families to their original religion and her efforts will continue till all who converted to another religion return to their original faith.