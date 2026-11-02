ETV Bharat / state

BJP MLA Washes Feet Of 61 Tribal Families Who Returned To Hinduism In Chhattisgarh

BJP MLA Bhavna Bohra washing a tribal's feet ( ETV Bharat )

Kawardha: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Bhavna Bohra on Monday welcomed 61 tribal families as they returned to Hinduism in Mahidbara village of Chhattsgarh's Kabirdham district.

At the "Sanskriti Gaurav Abhinandan Samaroh" programme, the BJP MLA from Pandariya, washed the feet of the families from Baiga community and presenting them with shawls and coconuts.

Bohra said she is unfazed by rumours or false narratives about her, emphasising that the more her critics condemn her, the more determined she will be to continue the noble endeavour. "The return of these 61 Baiga families to Sanatan Dharma is just the beginning; the process will continue until everyone who had moved to another religion has returned to their original faith," she said. Bohra explained that in the past, the dearth of healthcare and educational facilities in these forest regions was exploited to mislead innocent villagers. They were lured or given false assurances, eventually leading to their religious conversion, she said, adding that the situation is changing rapidly. She said that those who had adopted other religions are beginning to realise that they should no longer fall for such inducements. With the assistance of community leaders, 61 Baiga families returned to their original faith, and were welcomed, she said. According to Bohra, the identity of the tribal community is deeply rooted in its culture, traditions, ancestral heritage, and devotion to local village deities. Great figures, such as Bhagwan Birsa Munda, fought to protect tribal identity and culture and preserving one's cultural heritage is the responsibility of every society, she said.