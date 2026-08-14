Karnataka: BJP MLA Suresh Gowda Apologises After Daughter Allegedly Slaps Police SI
A dispute between BJP MLA Suresh Gowda’s daughter and a woman PSI at a Mandya temple led to cross-complaints.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Mandya/Bengaluru: A dispute between a woman police officer and the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA B. Suresh Gowda at a temple in Mandya district has led to complaints and counter-complaints, with the MLA publicly apologising for his daughter’s alleged behaviour.
The incident took place on August 12, when a woman Police Sub Inspector (PSI) of the Mandya Women’s Police Station was deployed on special security duty at the Ukkad temple ahead of Bhimana Amavasya.
According to the complaint, Aishwarya, daughter of Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA Suresh Gowda and wife of ACP Gautam, allegedly had an argument with the PSI after facing a delay in getting darshan. Aishwarya has been accused of verbally abusing the PSI, slapping her, obstructing her official duty and threatening her during the altercation.
Following the incident, an FIR was registered against Aishwarya at Kyatanahalli police station in Pandavapura taluk under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said a counter-complaint was also filed against the PSI. The complaint alleged that the police officer abused Aishwarya using obscene language. The circumstances surrounding both complaints are being investigated by the police.
Speaking at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday, MLA Suresh Gowda apologised publicly for his daughter’s alleged conduct. He said he did not know exactly what had happened during the incident but acknowledged that if his daughter was at fault, she should face the law.
The MLA said his daughter may have lost her patience during the argument and admitted that people in public life should maintain restraint. He said he would not defend any wrongdoing by his daughter and that the family would accept whatever action is taken according to law.
Suresh Gowda also said the incident arose during a dispute over temple entry and alleged VIP treatment. He appealed for the issue not to be unnecessarily escalated and said VIP protocols should be reconsidered at public and religious places. "The VIP protocol system should be removed in public and religious places. We are all equal before God," he said. The investigation into the complaints and counter-complaint is underway.
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