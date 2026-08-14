ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: BJP MLA Suresh Gowda Apologises After Daughter Allegedly Slaps Police SI

Mandya/Bengaluru: A dispute between a woman police officer and the daughter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA B. Suresh Gowda at a temple in Mandya district has led to complaints and counter-complaints, with the MLA publicly apologising for his daughter’s alleged behaviour.

The incident took place on August 12, when a woman Police Sub Inspector (PSI) of the Mandya Women’s Police Station was deployed on special security duty at the Ukkad temple ahead of Bhimana Amavasya.

According to the complaint, Aishwarya, daughter of Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA Suresh Gowda and wife of ACP Gautam, allegedly had an argument with the PSI after facing a delay in getting darshan. Aishwarya has been accused of verbally abusing the PSI, slapping her, obstructing her official duty and threatening her during the altercation.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered against Aishwarya at Kyatanahalli police station in Pandavapura taluk under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said a counter-complaint was also filed against the PSI. The complaint alleged that the police officer abused Aishwarya using obscene language. The circumstances surrounding both complaints are being investigated by the police.