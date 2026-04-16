ETV Bharat / state

BJP MLA’s Son Booked After Thar SUV Hits Five Pedestrians in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri

Shivpuri: The son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA allegedly rammed his Thar SUV into pedestrians which injured five people in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The accused is Dinesh Lodhi, son of Pichhore MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Complainant Sanjay Parihar, a resident of Sanheda village, lodged a report at the Karera police station. In his report, he stated that he, along with his companions Ashish Parihar and Anshul Parihar, was travelling by motorcycle to Thanra village for work at around 7.30 am when the accident occurred. Two young women were walking ahead of them when the Thar SUV allegedly struck both the pedestrians and the motorcycle. They further stated that the SUV had “Pritam Lodhi” written on the front and “MLA” displayed on the rear.