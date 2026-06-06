BJP MLA Raju Singh Convicted In 2018 New Year’s Eve Celebratory Firing Death Case
The Court held Raju Singh guilty under Section 304 (Part II) of the IPC and Section 30 of the Arms Act.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court has convicted Bihar BJP MLA Raju Singh in connection with the death of a woman in a celebratory firing during a New Year’s Eve party on December 31, 2018. The court acquitted his wife, Renu Singh, along with co-accused Rana Rajesh Singh and Ramendra Singh of all charges.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court held Raju Singh guilty under Section 304 (Part II) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 30 of the Arms Act. The court has scheduled June 9 for arguments on sentencing.
The court had framed charges against all the accused on November 23, 2023. While Raju Singh was charged under Section 304 (Part II) of the IPC and Section 30 of the Arms Act, his wife Renu Singh, Rana Rajesh Singh and Ramendra Singh were charged with destruction of evidence. However, the court ultimately acquitted the three co-accused of all allegations.
The case relates to an incident that occurred during a New Year’s Eve celebration at Rose Farm in Ambedkar Colony, Mandi village, Delhi, on December 31, 2018. During the festivities, a woman identified as Archana Gupta died after being struck by gunfire.
According to complainant Vikas Gupta, his wife had greeted and hugged Raju Singh before the latter moved towards the DJ area to dance. Vikas Gupta said that he then saw Raju Singh, his security guard and several others firing their weapons into the air.
About five minutes later, he allegedly saw Raju Singh firing again. Moments afterwards, Archana Gupta suddenly collapsed. When he rushed to her, he found her unconscious with blood on her face. He took her to Fortis Hospital in an Innova car, where she was later declared dead.
Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in the case on September 28, 2019. The court took cognisance of the chargesheet on October 30, 2023.
Raju Singh was first elected as an MLA from Sahibganj in Bihar in 2005 on a ticket from the Lok Janshakti Party. He then joined the BJP.
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