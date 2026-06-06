ETV Bharat / state

BJP MLA Raju Singh Convicted In 2018 New Year’s Eve Celebratory Firing Death Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has convicted Bihar BJP MLA Raju Singh in connection with the death of a woman in a celebratory firing during a New Year’s Eve party on December 31, 2018. The court acquitted his wife, Renu Singh, along with co-accused Rana Rajesh Singh and Ramendra Singh of all charges.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court held Raju Singh guilty under Section 304 (Part II) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 30 of the Arms Act. The court has scheduled June 9 for arguments on sentencing.

The court had framed charges against all the accused on November 23, 2023. While Raju Singh was charged under Section 304 (Part II) of the IPC and Section 30 of the Arms Act, his wife Renu Singh, Rana Rajesh Singh and Ramendra Singh were charged with destruction of evidence. However, the court ultimately acquitted the three co-accused of all allegations.

The case relates to an incident that occurred during a New Year’s Eve celebration at Rose Farm in Ambedkar Colony, Mandi village, Delhi, on December 31, 2018. During the festivities, a woman identified as Archana Gupta died after being struck by gunfire.