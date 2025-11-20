ETV Bharat / state

BJP MLA Prem Kumar To Be The Next Bihar Assembly Speaker

Patna: Senior BJP leader Prem Kumar will be the new Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The saffron party managed to keep the post after days of haggling with ally and chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU).

What went in favour of the BJP was that it came out as the largest party with 89 seats in the 243-member Assembly in the recently held elections, while the JDU followed close on its heels with 85 seats.

The Speaker’s post assumes more importance in Assemblies where there are more than one large party and different power centres. He is not only the custodian of the House, but also its controller and business authority. He possesses the tie-breaker vote.

BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav was the Speaker of the previous Assembly, though the case was different last time as the party had 80 seats in comparison to 43 of the JDU.

Seventy-year-old Prem, is one of the senior-most leaders in the Bihar BJP. He hails from the Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs), and has been elected for the ninth consecutive term from the Gaya Town Assembly constituency. This time he defeated Congress candidate Akhaury Onkar Nath by a margin of 26,423 votes.

Prem was the environment and cooperative minister in the previous government. Apart from holding key ministerial positions in the earlier National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments, he was also the leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly between 2015 and 2017, when Nitish headed the then Mahagathbandhan government. He holds a PhD from Magadh University.