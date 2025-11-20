ETV Bharat / state

BJP MLA Prem Kumar To Be The Next Bihar Assembly Speaker

Harnaut MLA Hari Narayan Singh is likely to be given the responsibility of Pro-tem Speaker in Bihar Assembly.

File photo of Prem Kumar (ETV Bharat)
By Dev Raj

Published : November 20, 2025 at 4:30 PM IST

Patna: Senior BJP leader Prem Kumar will be the new Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The saffron party managed to keep the post after days of haggling with ally and chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU).

What went in favour of the BJP was that it came out as the largest party with 89 seats in the 243-member Assembly in the recently held elections, while the JDU followed close on its heels with 85 seats.

The Speaker’s post assumes more importance in Assemblies where there are more than one large party and different power centres. He is not only the custodian of the House, but also its controller and business authority. He possesses the tie-breaker vote.

BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav was the Speaker of the previous Assembly, though the case was different last time as the party had 80 seats in comparison to 43 of the JDU.

Seventy-year-old Prem, is one of the senior-most leaders in the Bihar BJP. He hails from the Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs), and has been elected for the ninth consecutive term from the Gaya Town Assembly constituency. This time he defeated Congress candidate Akhaury Onkar Nath by a margin of 26,423 votes.

Prem was the environment and cooperative minister in the previous government. Apart from holding key ministerial positions in the earlier National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments, he was also the leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly between 2015 and 2017, when Nitish headed the then Mahagathbandhan government. He holds a PhD from Magadh University.

As a stream of party leaders, workers and followers arrived at his residence in Patna on Thursday to congratulate him, members of his core team served them lunch and sweets, while he personally monitored everything.

“I will talk about my plan and work after taking oath as the Speaker. Let me take charge first as there are still a few days to go,” Prem told ETV Bharat.

As per the rules, a Pro-tem Speaker will be appointed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to administer oaths to the newly-elected MLAs.

Chances are that 84-year-old Harnaut MLA Hari Narayan Singh, who has been elected for the 10th time, will be given the responsibility of the Pro-tem Speaker.

“Once all the MLAs take oath, Prem will fill up the forms for election to the post of the Speaker. If there is only one candidate he will be considered unanimously elected, and will take oath. However, if anyone else fills up the form, a vote could be taken on it. Chances are that he (Prem) will be unanimously elected,” a senior officer of the Bihar Legislative Assembly told ETV Bharat.

The scales in the Assembly are tilted in favour of the NDA. The alliance won 202 seats in the 243-member House, hence Prem will not face any hiccups on the way.

