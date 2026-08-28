BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand, Son Receive Death Threat In Karnal; Police Register FIR
The letter allegedly invokes the name of the Lawrence gang and mentions taking revenge for the death of Harsh.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Karnal: BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand and his son have allegedly received a death threat. A threatening letter was delivered by post to the MLA's camp office, warning that he and his son would be shot with an AK-47.
The letter allegedly invokes the name of the Lawrence gang and mentions taking revenge for the death of Harsh. According to Karnal Police, the sender has allegedly threatened to kill the MLA within a month. The letter reportedly refers to the Harsh encounter and contains objectionable and threatening language.
It allegedly states that Harsh's death would be avenged and that the MLA and his son would be shot with an AK-47. Civil Lines police station Station House Officer (SHO) Vikrant said an FIR had been registered based on the MLA's complaint and that all aspects of the case were being investigated.
Police are also examining whether the threat was actually issued by a gang or whether someone used the gang's name to create fear and panic. The police investigation is expected to establish the authenticity of the letter and identify those responsible.
Police said efforts were underway to identify and arrest the accused. After receiving the threatening letter, Jagmohan Anand immediately informed the police. He also wrote to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, apprising him of the matter and seeking enhanced security and action against those responsible.
The administration has increased security around the MLA and his residence. Police are now investigating who sent the letter and from where it was dispatched.
The threat comes against the backdrop of the ongoing controversy surrounding the police encounter of Harsh and Birbal following the high-profile Veeru Valmiki murder case in Karnal.
The All-India Transport community has been holding protests and demanding a CBI probe into what it alleges was Harsh's fake encounter. The community has also sought the resignation of the MLA and action against police and administrative officials allegedly responsible for the incident.
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