ETV Bharat / state

BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand, Son Receive Death Threat In Karnal; Police Register FIR

Karnal: BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand and his son have allegedly received a death threat. A threatening letter was delivered by post to the MLA's camp office, warning that he and his son would be shot with an AK-47.

The letter allegedly invokes the name of the Lawrence gang and mentions taking revenge for the death of Harsh. According to Karnal Police, the sender has allegedly threatened to kill the MLA within a month. The letter reportedly refers to the Harsh encounter and contains objectionable and threatening language.

It allegedly states that Harsh's death would be avenged and that the MLA and his son would be shot with an AK-47. Civil Lines police station Station House Officer (SHO) Vikrant said an FIR had been registered based on the MLA's complaint and that all aspects of the case were being investigated.

Police are also examining whether the threat was actually issued by a gang or whether someone used the gang's name to create fear and panic. The police investigation is expected to establish the authenticity of the letter and identify those responsible.