BJP MLA Faces Protest By Villagers In Bhilwara, Three Injured In Scuffle

Bhilwara: Ladu Lal Pitliya, the BJP MLA from the Sahara assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, faced protest from villagers during an event in Khemana village on Friday. The matter escalated to such an extent that Pitliya had to struggle to leave the area amid verbal abuse and a scuffle, in which three people were injured.

Raipur police station house officer Shambhu Dayal said a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched regarding the assault and vandalism of the BJP workers' car. "A spot report will be prepared soon, and the accused will be arrested," he added.

It is learnt that the main reason behind the protest was the removal of the Khemana Gram Panchayat administrator from his post two days earlier, which the villagers believe to be due to Pitliya's action. When he reached Khemana to attend a cycle distribution programme at a school, angry villagers gathered at the main gate and staged a blockade. Soon after the programme ended, they surrounded the MLA's vehicle and chanted slogans against Pitliya.