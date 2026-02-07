BJP MLA Faces Protest By Villagers In Bhilwara, Three Injured In Scuffle
The incident was triggered by the removal of the Khemana Gram Panchayat administrator from his post, which the villagers believe was due to Pitliya's action.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Bhilwara: Ladu Lal Pitliya, the BJP MLA from the Sahara assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, faced protest from villagers during an event in Khemana village on Friday. The matter escalated to such an extent that Pitliya had to struggle to leave the area amid verbal abuse and a scuffle, in which three people were injured.
Raipur police station house officer Shambhu Dayal said a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched regarding the assault and vandalism of the BJP workers' car. "A spot report will be prepared soon, and the accused will be arrested," he added.
It is learnt that the main reason behind the protest was the removal of the Khemana Gram Panchayat administrator from his post two days earlier, which the villagers believe to be due to Pitliya's action. When he reached Khemana to attend a cycle distribution programme at a school, angry villagers gathered at the main gate and staged a blockade. Soon after the programme ended, they surrounded the MLA's vehicle and chanted slogans against Pitliya.
Eyewitnesses said the personal security officer tried to clear the way, but the villagers didn't budge. The ensuing commotion was not limited to slogans, as a clash broke out between the villagers and BJP workers. It is alleged that the angry villagers broke the windows of a car of the BJP workers. Three people, including Pitliya's representative Ratan Lal Suthar, were injured and were admitted to a local hospital in Raipur, where they are currently receiving treatment.
In reaction, Pitliya said the panchayat administrator was removed by the state government, and he had no role in it. "I neither filed any complaint against him nor recommended his removal. Despite this, the behaviour and violence perpetrated by the villagers are completely unjustified," he added.
A written complaint was filed at the Raipur police station by Suthar, based on which the police have registered a case against the individuals named in the complaint and other villagers under sections related to assault, obstruction of official duties, and vandalism.
