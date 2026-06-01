ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: BJP MLA Dipesh Sahu Marries Under Govt Scheme; Bullock-Cart Procession Draws Attention In Bemetara

Bemetara BJP MLA Dipesh Sahu tied the knot with Taruna Sahu under the Chhattisgarh government's Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana ( ETV Bharat )

Bemetara: Bemetara BJP MLA Dipesh Sahu tied the knot with Taruna Sahu on Sunday under the Chhattisgarh government's Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, opting for a simple wedding ceremony that drew widespread public attention and political praise.

The wedding took place in the Bemetara district during a mass marriage programme in which more than 20 other couples also exchanged vows. Dipesh arrived for the ceremony in a traditional bullock-cart procession, while Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao symbolically took the reins of the cart, adding a distinctive political and cultural touch to the event.

A large number of people gathered to witness the ceremony, with many praising the MLA for avoiding lavish wedding arrangements and choosing a modest public ceremony instead.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao symbolically taking the reins of the traditional bullock-cart procession (ETV Bharat)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded Dipesh’s decision, saying it sent a positive social message at a time when many families face financial pressures due to extravagant wedding expenses.