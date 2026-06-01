Chhattisgarh: BJP MLA Dipesh Sahu Marries Under Govt Scheme; Bullock-Cart Procession Draws Attention In Bemetara
A large number of people gathered to witness the ceremony, with many praising the MLA for avoiding lavish wedding arrangements and choosing a modest ceremony.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
Bemetara: Bemetara BJP MLA Dipesh Sahu tied the knot with Taruna Sahu on Sunday under the Chhattisgarh government's Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, opting for a simple wedding ceremony that drew widespread public attention and political praise.
The wedding took place in the Bemetara district during a mass marriage programme in which more than 20 other couples also exchanged vows. Dipesh arrived for the ceremony in a traditional bullock-cart procession, while Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao symbolically took the reins of the cart, adding a distinctive political and cultural touch to the event.
A large number of people gathered to witness the ceremony, with many praising the MLA for avoiding lavish wedding arrangements and choosing a modest public ceremony instead.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded Dipesh’s decision, saying it sent a positive social message at a time when many families face financial pressures due to extravagant wedding expenses.
"Dipesh Sahu has set an example for the youth. I had earlier suggested to him that he should avoid unnecessary extravagance and, if possible, get married under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana to send a message to society," the Chief Minister said.
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The programme, however, witnessed organisational issues after heavy rain disrupted the event. Chief Minister Sai was unable to reach the main venue due to bad weather and addressed parts of the programme from a government rest house instead. During the occasion, he also announced and inaugurated development projects worth over ₹105 crore for the Bemetara district.
Meanwhile, Raman Singh, Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, publicly criticised district authorities over alleged poor arrangements at the venue. Addressing officials from the stage, he expressed displeasure over the lack of proper seating and rain protection measures, calling the arrangements inadequate for an event attended by the Chief Minister and senior ministers.
Heavy rain later exposed the absence of waterproof arrangements at the pandal, disrupting parts of the ceremony and drawing criticism over administrative preparedness.
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