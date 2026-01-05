ETV Bharat / state

BJP MLA, Cong MLC Come To Blows At Meeting In Karnataka's Bidar

Bidar: BJP MLA from Humnabad Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil came to blows in the presence of Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre during a district-level quarterly meeting of Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in the district headquarters town of Bidar on Monday.

Hurling invectives at each other over forest land encroachment, the two leaders came to blows and the situation was brought under control by police personnel and government officials present at the meeting. Later, Khandre intervened and pacified both Siddu and Bhimrao.

The argument began during a discussion on the forest land in Humnabad constituency.

A video of the incident shows the two men yelling and pointing fingers at each other. The situation reached a breaking point when Bhimrao was seen getting up from his chair, walking toward Siddu and raising his hand as if to strike him. He was physically restrained at the last moment by a policeman and other leaders present in the room.