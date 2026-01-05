BJP MLA, Cong MLC Come To Blows At Meeting In Karnataka's Bidar
BJP MLA Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil clashed during a discussion on forest land in Humnabad constituency.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST
Bidar: BJP MLA from Humnabad Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil came to blows in the presence of Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre during a district-level quarterly meeting of Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in the district headquarters town of Bidar on Monday.
Hurling invectives at each other over forest land encroachment, the two leaders came to blows and the situation was brought under control by police personnel and government officials present at the meeting. Later, Khandre intervened and pacified both Siddu and Bhimrao.
The argument began during a discussion on the forest land in Humnabad constituency.
A video of the incident shows the two men yelling and pointing fingers at each other. The situation reached a breaking point when Bhimrao was seen getting up from his chair, walking toward Siddu and raising his hand as if to strike him. He was physically restrained at the last moment by a policeman and other leaders present in the room.
Speaking to reporters, Siddu Patil said, in the previous KDP meeting, he had raised the issue of encroachment on 48 acres of land in Chikpet locality in Bidar. “Today, the district administration gave me a reply which was not satisfactory. I raised the matter again,” he said.
Calling the incident 'very unfortunate', Khandre appealed to all the parties to maintain peace and urged public representatives to act as role models for their constituents.
The conflict later spilled out of the Zilla Panchayat hall and onto the streets as groups of supporters of Siddu and Bhimrao gathered and raised slogans condemning their rivals. In view of the tense situation in Bidar town, police have deployed additional forces at important locations, including the residences of Siddu and Bhimrao. "Police have put up barricades in front of their houses to prevent any trespassing," said a police officer.