BJP MLA Caught Taking Rs 5 Lakh Bribe Remanded To Judicial Custody

Officials said that the alleged bribe was linked to Minor Irrigation Department works, including the construction of retaining walls along a road.

Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : February 22, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
Bengaluru: BJP MLA Dr Chandru Lamani, caught allegedly accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe from a contractor, has been remanded to judicial custody until March 3. The Shirahatti MLA, a doctor, was brought from Gadag to Bengaluru on Saturday night and produced before a Special Court for Public Representatives, sources said.

The court remanded him to custody until March 3. The MLA was caught in a Lokayukta trap following a complaint by Vijay Pujar, a Class-1 contractor from Chinchali in Gadag district.

Lokayukta officials said the alleged bribe was linked to Minor Irrigation Department works, including the construction of retaining walls along a road. The accused had demanded Rs 11 lakh from the complainant to execute the project, and Rs 5 lakh was accepted during the trap.

Along with Lamani, his personal assistants, Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik, were also arrested in connection with the case.

