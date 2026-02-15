ETV Bharat / state

BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj Remanded to 7 Days CID Custody in Murder Case

Bengaluru: BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, the fifth accused in the murder of realtor and rowdy sheeter Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva was remanded to seven days of CID custody.

Basavaraj was produced at the Koramangala residence of the city's 42nd ACJM Court judge on Saturday. DySP Gautam, the investigating officer of the case, submitted the MLA's angiogram report to the judge who examined it and issued an order remanding Basavaraj to CID custody.

The CID had arrested Basavaraj on February 11, nearly seven months after the murder. The KR Puram MLA has been named as the fifth accused in the case. The arrest follows a major legal setback for Basavaraj after the Supreme Court upheld the Karnataka High Court’s earlier order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea. With the legal protection no longer in place, CID officials moved swiftly to secure his custody.