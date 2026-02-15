BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj Remanded to 7 Days CID Custody in Murder Case
The CID had arrested Basavaraj on February 11, nearly seven months after the murder of realtor and rowdy sheeter Shivaprakash.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Bengaluru: BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, the fifth accused in the murder of realtor and rowdy sheeter Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva was remanded to seven days of CID custody.
Basavaraj was produced at the Koramangala residence of the city's 42nd ACJM Court judge on Saturday. DySP Gautam, the investigating officer of the case, submitted the MLA's angiogram report to the judge who examined it and issued an order remanding Basavaraj to CID custody.
The CID had arrested Basavaraj on February 11, nearly seven months after the murder. The KR Puram MLA has been named as the fifth accused in the case. The arrest follows a major legal setback for Basavaraj after the Supreme Court upheld the Karnataka High Court’s earlier order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea. With the legal protection no longer in place, CID officials moved swiftly to secure his custody.
During the mandatory medical examination at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital after his arrest, doctors sought a cardiology opinion from Jayadeva Hospital after the MLA raised concerns about a cardiac condition.
On February 13, the court had declined the CID’s request for immediate custody and directed that Basavaraj be admitted to Jayadeva Hospital under police security for a detailed cardiac evaluation. After conducting a comprehensive examination, doctors at Jayadeva Hospital confirmed that he was stable and did not require hospitalization. He was discharged on Sunday after a full check-up.
