BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj Arrested At Kempegowda International Airport In Murder Case

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj was arrested on Thursday at the Kempegowda International Airport here in connection with a murder case soon after he arrived from Ahmedabad, police sources said. The police team waiting for his arrival at Terminal 1 took him into custody.

The KR Puram MLA's arrest comes hours after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by him challenging the Karnataka High Court order denying him anticipatory bail in the murder of a history-sheeter-turned-realtor. The case pertains to the murder of Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu, (40), who was hacked to death at Bharathi Nagar in the city on July 15, 2025.