ETV Bharat / state

BJP MLA Booked Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi; Cong Seeks Strict Action

Udupi: An FIR was registered against BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna on Wednesday over his alleged provocative and derogatory remarks against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a protest here.

Police said the case was registered at the Udupi Town Police Station based on a complaint lodged by District Congress Committee president Ashok Kodavoor, alleging that Suvarna made defamatory and inflammatory statements during a protest held near the Service Bus Stand in Udupi on Tuesday.

The complaint further alleged that Suvarna used abusive language against students participating in protests over the NEET examination paper leak issue and attempted to provoke BJP workers against Congress supporters, thereby threatening public peace.

Police have registered the case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita dealing with promoting enmity between groups, provoking riots, criminal intimidation and statements conducive to public mischief. An investigation is underway.