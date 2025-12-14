ETV Bharat / state

BJP Schedules Important Meeting With Manipur MLAs In Delhi Today Amid Buzz Over Govt Formation

New Delhi: The BJP has summoned its MLAs in Manipur to an important meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, with party leaders indicating that the discussions are likely to centre around government formation.

Amid growing speculation about the formation of a new government and rising demands from a large number of BJP MLAs and leaders for the party to form the next government, Sunday’s meeting has assumed significant political importance.

Former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, confirming about the Sunday’s meeting in the national capital, earlier said that the central leadership has instructed every BJP MLA from the state to attend the meeting. Speaking at the sidelines of the 86th Nupi Lal Day, he said that although no formal agenda of the proposed meeting has been communicated, discussions related to forming a new government are likely.

“BJP MLAs have been called to Delhi to review the situation in Manipur. We have not been told the precise agenda of the meeting, but it could involve government formation,” he told the media.

Strife-torn Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, four days after the resignation of N. Biren Singh from the Chief Minister’s post. The 60-member state Assembly, which, after the promulgation of President’s Rule, has been put under suspended animation, has a tenure till 2027.