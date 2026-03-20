BJP Leader's Teenage Son Dies While Filming Bike Stunt For A Reel In Karnataka
Officials said the collision was so severe that it threw the victim 20 feet through the air, causing severe injuries, reports Anil Gejji.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 15-year-old son of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader died in a freak accident in Hubballi, 400 kms north of Bengaluru, Karnataka, after a road stunt intended for social media content took a deadly turn.
Namish Sangalad, son of BJP leader Veeresh Sangalad, died on the spot after hitting his bike into a car while attempting to create an Instagram reel.
According to police, Namish, who is studying in Class 9 in Mysuru, had come to Hubballi to celebrate the Ugadi festival. On Thursday, he and his friends decided to create an Instagram reel of a road accident and went to Shejawadkar Layout on the outskirts of the city, where they wanted to shoot the reel involving dangerous manoeuvres.
“Namish was riding a scooter, and another boy his age was behind the wheel of a high-end car. While his friends were filming the reel, both boys reportedly lost control of their respective vehicles and collided,” police said.
Officials said the collision was so severe that it threw Namish’s body 20 feet through the air, causing severe injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, they said.
Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar visited the spot. Vidyanagara police have registered a case and are investigating. The police are also expected to question the father of the son driving the car for allowing a minor to drive.
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