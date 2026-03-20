ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader's Teenage Son Dies While Filming Bike Stunt For A Reel In Karnataka

Bengaluru: A 15-year-old son of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader died in a freak accident in Hubballi, 400 kms north of Bengaluru, Karnataka, after a road stunt intended for social media content took a deadly turn.

Namish Sangalad, son of BJP leader Veeresh Sangalad, died on the spot after hitting his bike into a car while attempting to create an Instagram reel.

According to police, Namish, who is studying in Class 9 in Mysuru, had come to Hubballi to celebrate the Ugadi festival. On Thursday, he and his friends decided to create an Instagram reel of a road accident and went to Shejawadkar Layout on the outskirts of the city, where they wanted to shoot the reel involving dangerous manoeuvres.