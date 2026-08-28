ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leaders Flay Suspension Of Govt Teachers For Participating In RSS Route March, Home Min

Hubballi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday accused the Karnataka government of acting with "hatred" in suspending two government school teachers for participating in RSS route marches, and demanded that the action be withdrawn.

Backing the action, state Home Minister Priyank Kharge sought to know why the government teachers participated in the event of an "unregistered organisation", apparently referring to the RSS.

Joshi also questioned the government's priorities, asking whether it should focus on tracing missing IAS officer Jnanendra Kumar Gangwar, who is wanted in alleged large scale irregularities in Karnataka Public Service Commission, instead of suspending the teachers.

"Today, IAS officer Jnanendra Kumar Gangwar is missing. Is the government's job to catch him, or is it to suspend two teachers for participating in the activities of the RSS," Joshi told reporters here.

The Education Department had suspended two teachers from Yadgi district--Gururaj Joshi and Anna Saheb Deshmukh for attending the RSS route march pending departmental inquiry. The department held that their participation in RSS Patha Sanchalana prima facie violated provisions of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021.

Joshi said courts had previously struck down attempts to restrict government employees from participating in RSS activities. "Not just in the last 10 or 12 years, but whenever action has been taken against government employees for participating in Sangh activities since the 1970s and 1980s, or whenever attempts have been made to prevent or restrict the activities of the Sangh in one way or another, the courts have struck them down," he said.