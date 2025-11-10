ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leaders Detained Attempting To Gherao CM's Residence Over Bengaluru Prison Videos Row

Speaking at the protest, MLA Vijayendra alleged that the Parappana Agrahara Jail has turned into a "night club" and an "entertainment club." He objected that facilities like TV, mobile phones, food, and alcohol were being provided to inmates, including terrorists, ISI agents, and anti-national elements.

Among detained leaders include state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Police intercepted the BJP leaders marching toward Siddaramaiah's residence near Race Course Road. When some leaders attempted to climb police barricades to continue their protest, they were detained by the police, effectively thwarting their attempt.

The protesting BJP leaders demanded resignation of the Chief Minister and the home minister, holding them responsible for widespread mismanagement and security lapses in the jail administration.

Bengaluru: Several BJP leaders were detained by the police when they attempted to 'gherao' Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence in protest against reports of luxurious facilities being provided to inmates at the Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Monday, police said.

He criticised that the raid on the jail happened only after it was reported in the media. "Corruption is rampant in the state, and the jail system is also drowning in corruption. Without the support of the Congress government, such arrangements inside the jail would not be possible," Vijayendra alleged, demanding resignation of the Chief Minister and the Home Minister.

BJP leaders demand CM and home minister's resignation (ETV Bharat)

Leader of the Opposition Ashoka questioned whether the state's intelligence department has been "dead" for the past two years. He said that the jails have become five-star hotels, providing luxurious amenities to terrorists.

"Ganja, Biryani, and mobiles are all available in jail. This is the Congress government's free guarantee: 'VVIP treatment is free if you go to jail'," he mocked. He also questioned why action, similar to the one taken when actor Darshan's bail was challenged in the Supreme Court for smoking a cigarette, is not being taken now.

Narayanaswamy slammed the state government saying it seems to have decided to provide all necessary facilities to terrorists right inside the jail. "Whose side is this government on? Biryani parties are taking place in jail. Is this the prison system?" he questioned.

MLC C T Ravi said there is no need to go to resorts anymore as all luxuries are available inside jail. He said the government should be ashamed and asserted that the CM and Home Minister should resign and the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation.

The protest, organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha to condemn the facilities provided to prisoners in Parappana Agrahara, saw participation of R. Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, C.T. Ravi, K. Gopalaiah, Uday B. Garudachar, and M. Krishnappa, among MLAs and leaders.