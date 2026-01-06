ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader's 'Confine Wives' Remark On Lakshmir Bhandar Beneficiaries Invites Backlash, TMC Calls It 'Fatwa"

Kolkata: A controversial remark by a West Bengal BJP leader at a public meeting in the state’s West Midnapore district, asking men to restrict women beneficiaries of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme from voting for the TMC, triggered a political slugfest ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The remark was allegedly made by Kalipad Sengupta at a rally held at Kalaikundu ground in Daspur during a recent public meeting. Addressing the gathering, Sengupta said women receiving Lakshmir Bhandar benefits might vote for the Trinamool Congress and urged their husbands to "keep them confined at home" to ensure votes went to the BJP instead of the ruling party.

Speaking from the stage of the BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp' (Pledge for Change) meeting held at Kalaikunda field in Daspur, he said, "While some mothers and sisters getting benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar will vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party in this election, there are also many who will cast votes for the Trinamool Congress. I am telling the husbands of those families to keep their wives confined to their homes. The vote must be cast for the lotus symbol (BJP), not the twin flowers (Trinamool Congress)."

His remark invited a sharp retort from the Trinamool Congress. Within 24 hours, the ruling party reacted sharply at a quickly held press conference on Sunday. State's minister for Women and Child Development, Shashi Panja charged the BJP leader, saying his remarks were an incitement directed towards “violation of women's democratic rights. According to her, the statements were nothing but an attempt to invite domestic violence.

Shashi Panja further said, "This cannot be considered a political statement; it is a fatwa or a decree. This comment clearly shows how misogynistic the BJP is. Until now, they were threatening to stop the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, and now they have gone a step further and are directly talking about preventing women from voting. This is an insult to women and a blatant interference with their constitutional rights."

Earlier, BJP leaders in West Bengal criticised the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Some leaders have allegedly said the TMC-led state government is giving alms to women in the name of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.