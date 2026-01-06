BJP Leader's 'Confine Wives' Remark On Lakshmir Bhandar Beneficiaries Invites Backlash, TMC Calls It 'Fatwa"
The remark was allegedly made by Kalipad Sengupta, a BJP state committee member, at a rally in West Midnapore during a recent public meeting.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 1:02 AM IST
Kolkata: A controversial remark by a West Bengal BJP leader at a public meeting in the state’s West Midnapore district, asking men to restrict women beneficiaries of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme from voting for the TMC, triggered a political slugfest ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
The remark was allegedly made by Kalipad Sengupta at a rally held at Kalaikundu ground in Daspur during a recent public meeting. Addressing the gathering, Sengupta said women receiving Lakshmir Bhandar benefits might vote for the Trinamool Congress and urged their husbands to "keep them confined at home" to ensure votes went to the BJP instead of the ruling party.
Speaking from the stage of the BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp' (Pledge for Change) meeting held at Kalaikunda field in Daspur, he said, "While some mothers and sisters getting benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar will vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party in this election, there are also many who will cast votes for the Trinamool Congress. I am telling the husbands of those families to keep their wives confined to their homes. The vote must be cast for the lotus symbol (BJP), not the twin flowers (Trinamool Congress)."
His remark invited a sharp retort from the Trinamool Congress. Within 24 hours, the ruling party reacted sharply at a quickly held press conference on Sunday. State's minister for Women and Child Development, Shashi Panja charged the BJP leader, saying his remarks were an incitement directed towards “violation of women's democratic rights. According to her, the statements were nothing but an attempt to invite domestic violence.
Shashi Panja further said, "This cannot be considered a political statement; it is a fatwa or a decree. This comment clearly shows how misogynistic the BJP is. Until now, they were threatening to stop the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, and now they have gone a step further and are directly talking about preventing women from voting. This is an insult to women and a blatant interference with their constitutional rights."
Earlier, BJP leaders in West Bengal criticised the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Some leaders have allegedly said the TMC-led state government is giving alms to women in the name of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.
Besides, other leaders have promised that if the BJP comes to power in the state, women will receive even more allowance every month. On the same day that Kalipada Sengupta made his controversial remarks, Mithun Chakraborty advocated for accepting the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme in Jalpaiguri.
On Saturday, Mithun Chakraborty, who visited Dhupguri to attend a BJP meeting said, "That's your money. They are giving it, so take it." He then recounted an experience from Baharampur, where a rickshaw driver told him that even a minor traffic violation results in a thousand-rupee fine. That's the amount of money received through Lakshmir Bhandar, he said. Mithun added, "Don't let go of the money. Take it. Take it a hundred times. It's your money."
Panja further said, "The BJP has realised that women are not with them. That's why they are now instigating husbands to lock their wives inside their homes. This is not only undemocratic, but it is also a form of domestic violence. Such comments are extremely distasteful in Bengali culture."
Shashi Panja further added, "BJP leaders are actually afraid. They understand that it's not possible to stop women through democratic means, so they are now trying to stop votes by issuing decrees or through intimidation. However, the women of Bengal will give their answer to this insult through the EVMs."
Meanwhile, Sukanta Majumdar attacked Trinamool Congress MP, Abhishek Banerjee. Later, while speaking to reporters, he referred to the BJP as the ‘father’ of the Trinamool Congress. He also issued a cautionary note, urging that his statement should not be misquoted or attributed to Abhishek's father. However, Majumdar did not comment on Kalipada's remarks. Although Sukanta was not on the stage when Kalipada made the controversial comments about the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, the Trinamool Congress raised the question of why no BJP leader commented on the matter even after the controversy erupted.
The TMC alleged that this silence proves that the party's top leadership implicitly supports such remarks. However, Tanmoy Das, the president of the BJP's Ghatal organisational district, said, "This statement is not the party's view but his personal opinion. We do not support such statements, especially when we are advocating for women to walk alongside men. That is why the party has issued a show-cause notice to Kalipada Sengupta. We will take further action afterwards."