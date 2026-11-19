BJP Leader's 13-Year-Old Son Killed By JCB Returning From Akhilesh Yadav's Roadshow In Gorakhpur
The incident sparked public anger, with residents demanding accountability as senior police and administrative officials arrived at the spot.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST
Gorakhpur: A 13-year-old boy, the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, died after being hit by a JCB in the Jharkhandi area under the Cantonment police station limits in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.
The boy, identified as Aryavardhan Singh, was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where doctors declared him dead.
The accident reportedly took place around 1 pm in the Kudaghat area during a roadshow by Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav. Aryavardhan, son of BJP leader Omkar Singh of Rajdhani village in the Chauri Chaura Assembly constituency, sustained critical injuries after being hit by the JCB.
The family alleged that the vehicle involved in the accident was returning from Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow. Police have taken the JCB into custody.
The boy's death triggered protests by family members and locals, who gathered on the road and demanded action. A large crowd also assembled at his residence following the incident. Senior police and administrative officials, including the SP City, reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.
Following the accident, local MLA Engineer Sarvan Nishad met the bereaved family on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and offered his condolences.
The MLA also spoke over the phone with Dr Sanjay Kumar Nishad, national president of the Nishad Party and a Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. Expressing grief over the boy's death, Dr Sanjay Nishad said the Nishad Party never engages in politics over dead bodies. He directed the MLA to meet the family and ensure all possible assistance.
Despite repeated appeals from police and administrative officials, the protesters refused to clear the road and continued raising slogans against Akhilesh Yadav. Police have deployed a heavy force in the area to maintain order, while officials are holding discussions with the family and locals.
Gorakhpur District Magistrate Deepak Meena said the incident was being investigated and that the family's demands would be addressed immediately.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed condolences over the boy's death. The Chief Minister's Relief Fund has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved family.
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