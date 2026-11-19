ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader's 13-Year-Old Son Killed By JCB Returning From Akhilesh Yadav's Roadshow In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: A 13-year-old boy, the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, died after being hit by a JCB in the Jharkhandi area under the Cantonment police station limits in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The boy, identified as Aryavardhan Singh, was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where doctors declared him dead.

The accident reportedly took place around 1 pm in the Kudaghat area during a roadshow by Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav. Aryavardhan, son of BJP leader Omkar Singh of Rajdhani village in the Chauri Chaura Assembly constituency, sustained critical injuries after being hit by the JCB.

The family alleged that the vehicle involved in the accident was returning from Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow. Police have taken the JCB into custody.

The boy's death triggered protests by family members and locals, who gathered on the road and demanded action. A large crowd also assembled at his residence following the incident. Senior police and administrative officials, including the SP City, reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.

The JCB was used in SP President Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow. (ETV Bharat)

Following the accident, local MLA Engineer Sarvan Nishad met the bereaved family on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and offered his condolences.