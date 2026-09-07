BJP Leader Targets Bhagwant Mann-Led Punjab Govt Over Vacant Posts In BBMB
Malik said that Haryana had filled its share of its posts in the board while Punjab government had failed to follow suit.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Amritsar: Former Rajya Sabha member and Punjab BJP leader Shwait Malik on Monday launched a scathing attack at the Bhagwant Mann led AAP government over the staff shortage at the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) saying nearly 2500 posts remain vacant.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Amritsar, Malik said that BBMB was a very important board for Punjab, which plays an important role in dam management, water distribution and flood related arrangements.
“About 2500 posts are lying vacant in Punjab's share and the government has been negligent in filling them. The government had earlier made claims to fill the posts, but these posts have not been filled yet," he said.
The BJP leader termed it as an example of the Punjab government's “contradiction between words and action”. Malik said that while Haryana government had retained its share of 48 percent staff in the board in 2021, Punjab had failed to follow suit. He accused the Punjab government of weakening the state economically and said that the people did not get the benefit of the 'changes' made by the government.
The BJP leader also targeted former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of corruption. Malik also hit out at the Bhagwant Mann government regarding the law and order situation in Punjab. “Today every section is upset with the government and mafia is heavy on the government.”
He stated that Punjab needs a strong law and order “on the lines of Uttar Pradesh where the Yogi government took strict action against the gangsters”.
Malik also targeted the AAP government over what he termed the mismanagement of the relief post the 2025 floods in the state.
“In 2025, about 1650 villages of Punjab were affected by floods and thousands of crores of rupees were lost. The relief and rescue work was not done smoothly, due to which the people of Punjab had to suffer”.
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