ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Targets Bhagwant Mann-Led Punjab Govt Over Vacant Posts In BBMB

Amritsar: Former Rajya Sabha member and Punjab BJP leader Shwait Malik on Monday launched a scathing attack at the Bhagwant Mann led AAP government over the staff shortage at the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) saying nearly 2500 posts remain vacant.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Amritsar, Malik said that BBMB was a very important board for Punjab, which plays an important role in dam management, water distribution and flood related arrangements.

“About 2500 posts are lying vacant in Punjab's share and the government has been negligent in filling them. The government had earlier made claims to fill the posts, but these posts have not been filled yet," he said.

The BJP leader termed it as an example of the Punjab government's “contradiction between words and action”. Malik said that while Haryana government had retained its share of 48 percent staff in the board in 2021, Punjab had failed to follow suit. He accused the Punjab government of weakening the state economically and said that the people did not get the benefit of the 'changes' made by the government.