ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Shot Dead In West Bengal's Birbhum; Elder Brother Points Finger At Partymen

Bolpur: A BJP leader was shot dead by assailants who arrived on a motorcycle in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. The deceased has been identified as Chandan Bhalla (47), who was a BJP Mandal president.

The murder of the political leader has caused a stir in the area. A large contingent of police rushed to the scene. Police are attempting to identify the perpetrators by examining CCTV footage. However, no police official is yet to comment on the incident.

On Sunday night, he was shot at close range on the street in the Trishulapatti area of ​​Bolpur's Ward No. 12. After realising that he was dead, the two bike-borne assailants fled the scene. The deceased's elder brother suspects that some BJP workers from Nanur were behind the incident. His wife, Shyamali Bhalla, stated that Chandan dealt in land sales and had left home on his bike to show a plot of land to someone when he was killed.

Gaur Chandra Bhalla, the deceased's elder brother, said, "They called my brother out and shot him. Two people came on a bike, fired the shot, and fled. The bullet pierced through his head. My brother was a BJP booth president. Earlier that morning, some BJP members from the Nanur police station area had visited our home. I suspect they may be behind his killing. We want the culprits punished."

However, neither the family nor the police could provide details regarding who had come to call Chandan out. According to sources, there had been no incidents of political murder in Birbhum district since the change of government in the state.

Bolpur BJP leader Sumit Mandal said, "It is a very unfortunate incident. He had been a party worker for a long time. Identifying who committed the crime is a matter of investigation, so nothing can be said prematurely. The BJP is in power in the state; how could someone be killed simply for being associated with the party? That is why an investigation is necessary. I urge the police administration to conduct a proper investigation."