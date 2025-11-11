ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Shot At In Chittorgarh; Hunt On For Unknown Assailant

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident is a possible outcome of a land dispute. The bullet pierced through Ramesh Inani's body from the rear side.

Chittorgarh MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya at the hospital where Inani is admitted.
Chittorgarh MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya at the hospital where Inani is admitted. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 11, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST

Chittorgarh: An unknown bikeborne assailant fired at BJP leader and businessman Ramesh Inani near a petrol pump under the Kotwali police station of Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Tuesday morning. The bullet hit him in the back and pierced through the body, police said.

The seriously injured Inani was rushed to the district hospital, which referred him to Udaipur for advanced treatment as his condition was critical. A case has been registered, and the police are investigating it from every angle, which led them to initially believe that the incident was the outcome of a land dispute.

Chittorgarh SP Manish Tripathi, ASP Sarita Singh, DSP Vinay Chaudhary, and Sadar police station officer Niranjan Pratap Singh inspected the spot. The assailant is being identified from the CCTV footage and the statements of the witness.

The shell of the bullet that pierced through Inani's body.
The shell of the bullet that pierced through Inani's body. (ETV Bharat)

"Inani left the office of Chittorgarh MLA Chandrabhan Singh Akya at around 10 am on Tuesday. As he approached the petrol pump, a young man on a bike approached him from behind and opened fire. People present at the scene rushed him to the hospital, where doctors confirmed that the bullet had pierced through his body from the rear," Tripathi said.

Several BJP leaders, including Chittorgarh MLA, former UIT Udaipur chairman Suresh Jhanwar, Raghu Sharma, Shravan Singh Rao, Gaurav Tyagi, Om Sharma, and Rajan Mali, visited Inani at the hospital.

A team comprising Dr Dinesh Vaishnav, Dr Sanjay Pareekh, Dr Subhash Kumawat, and Dr Sonam Vaishnav performed an X-ray and CT scan on him.

