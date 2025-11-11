ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Shot At In Chittorgarh; Hunt On For Unknown Assailant

Chittorgarh: An unknown bikeborne assailant fired at BJP leader and businessman Ramesh Inani near a petrol pump under the Kotwali police station of Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Tuesday morning. The bullet hit him in the back and pierced through the body, police said.

The seriously injured Inani was rushed to the district hospital, which referred him to Udaipur for advanced treatment as his condition was critical. A case has been registered, and the police are investigating it from every angle, which led them to initially believe that the incident was the outcome of a land dispute.

Chittorgarh SP Manish Tripathi, ASP Sarita Singh, DSP Vinay Chaudhary, and Sadar police station officer Niranjan Pratap Singh inspected the spot. The assailant is being identified from the CCTV footage and the statements of the witness.