BJP Leader Shakeel Saifi's 30-Year-Old Son Faiz Saifi Found Dead Inside Nihal Vihar Hospital
Faiz Saifi served as an MD at the hospital and was involved in its operations before the incident, according to reports.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
New Delhi: A shocking incident has been reported from Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, where Faiz Saifi, the 30-year-old son of BJP leader and former Film Censor Board member Shakeel Saifi, allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself inside his own hospital last night.
Police reached the spot after receiving information and launched an investigation. The reason behind the alleged suicide has not yet been established. During the preliminary investigation, police did not find any suicide note near the deceased. The absence of a note has raised questions about the circumstances that may have led to the incident.
Faiz was working as an MD at Saifi Hospital in Nihal Vihar and was involved in its operations. He was married and had two children. Last night, he allegedly shot himself inside the hospital premises.
Faiz's father, Shakeel, is a BJP leader and also runs an NGO called World Peace Harmony. He has previously served as a member of the Film Censor Board and has also been associated with Bollywood as a producer.
Police are currently questioning family members and close associates and are examining evidence collected from the scene as part of the investigation. The circumstances surrounding Faiz's death have not yet been established. Police are examining multiple aspects to determine the possible reasons behind the incident.
With no suicide note recovered so far, investigators are seeking to establish the sequence of events and circumstances that preceded his death. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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