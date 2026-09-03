ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Shakeel Saifi's 30-Year-Old Son Faiz Saifi Found Dead Inside Nihal Vihar Hospital

New Delhi: A shocking incident has been reported from Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, where Faiz Saifi, the 30-year-old son of BJP leader and former Film Censor Board member Shakeel Saifi, allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself inside his own hospital last night.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and launched an investigation. The reason behind the alleged suicide has not yet been established. During the preliminary investigation, police did not find any suicide note near the deceased. The absence of a note has raised questions about the circumstances that may have led to the incident.

Faiz was working as an MD at Saifi Hospital in Nihal Vihar and was involved in its operations. He was married and had two children. Last night, he allegedly shot himself inside the hospital premises.

Faiz's father, Shakeel, is a BJP leader and also runs an NGO called World Peace Harmony. He has previously served as a member of the Film Censor Board and has also been associated with Bollywood as a producer.