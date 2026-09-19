ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Ravneet Bittu Detained After Throwing Tomatoes At Punjab CM's Convoy

Ludhiana: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday protested against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and threw tomatoes at his cavalcade in front of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) gate. Mann had arrived at the university to attend the Kisan Mela.

Following the incident, Bittu was detained by the Punjab Police but was later released. The BJP leader said that the protest was in retaliation for the attack on him allegedly by Mann supporters. He also accused police of protecting the attackers, saying, “Where were you yesterday when people who attacked my convoy were being escorted?”

The former union minister had alleged that eggs and tomatoes were thrown at his convoy on Friday while he was on his way to attend 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' organised by the BJP in Pathankot.

“Yesterday, eggs and tomatoes were thrown at my convoy. Today, I returned them. If AAP workers are going to protest against BJP leaders, rallies, and yatras, then BJP workers will also exercise their democratic right to protest against the Punjab government and its leaders. We will not remain silent," Bittu said during the protest.