BJP Leader Ravneet Bittu Detained After Throwing Tomatoes At Punjab CM's Convoy
Former union minister was briefly detained Saturday after throwing tomatoes at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s convoy in Ludhiana to protest an alleged prior attack.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Ludhiana: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday protested against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and threw tomatoes at his cavalcade in front of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) gate. Mann had arrived at the university to attend the Kisan Mela.
Following the incident, Bittu was detained by the Punjab Police but was later released. The BJP leader said that the protest was in retaliation for the attack on him allegedly by Mann supporters. He also accused police of protecting the attackers, saying, “Where were you yesterday when people who attacked my convoy were being escorted?”
The former union minister had alleged that eggs and tomatoes were thrown at his convoy on Friday while he was on his way to attend 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' organised by the BJP in Pathankot.
#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was detained by Punjab Police today after he protested near the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) gate when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s cavalcade was passing through the area.— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2026
(Source:… pic.twitter.com/OCmHrax3Du
“Yesterday, eggs and tomatoes were thrown at my convoy. Today, I returned them. If AAP workers are going to protest against BJP leaders, rallies, and yatras, then BJP workers will also exercise their democratic right to protest against the Punjab government and its leaders. We will not remain silent," Bittu said during the protest.
He said the BJP would continue to organise peaceful democratic protests outside the chief minister's programmes and offices whenever required to raise issues concerning Punjab.
"We are not the ones to be intimidated or warned of actions. A befitting reply will be given. If they lay siege to the Chief Minister or other leaders, they themselves will not be spared," Bittu said.
"This is a clear message to the Punjab Government - political opposition cannot be silenced through police action. BJP workers will answer every democratic protest democratically and will continue to stand with the people of Punjab," he added.
The Punjab Police later said that Bittu was detained for attempting to throw eggs and tomatoes at the Chief Minister's convoy. He was later released.
Meanwhile, a large police force arrived at the scene and facilitated the safe passage of CM Mann’s convoy. While a two-day 'Kisan Mela' (Farmers' Fair) is currently underway in Ludhiana, the Aam Aadmi Party has also launched its election campaign in the city today by releasing a pamphlet.
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