BJP Leader Prem Kumar Unanimously Elected Speaker Of Bihar Assembly

Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav informed the House that Kumar was the only candidate whose name figured for the post.

FILE- Veteran BJP leader Prem Kumar (IANS)
By PTI

Published : December 2, 2025 at 12:26 PM IST

Patna: Veteran BJP leader Prem Kumar was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Bihar assembly. Pro-tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav informed the House that Kumar was the only candidate whose name figured for the post. Thereafter, he was declared "unanimously elected" following a voice vote.

As per custom, Kumar, who recently won the Gaya Town seat for a record eighth term, was escorted to the Chair by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

Prem (70) is one of the few MLAs of the state who has been elected in nine consecutive elections and represents the Gaya Town Assembly constituency. He became an MLA for the first time in 1990 and kept getting re-elected. He holds a PhD from Magadh University and has established himself as one of the senior leaders of the Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs).

As per the norm, the new Speaker will address the MLAs and ministers after taking charge, and then proceed with the functioning of the Assembly.

