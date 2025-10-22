ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Pitabas Panda Murder: Berhampur SP Reveals Chilling Details After Arrest Of Ex-MLA, Ex-Mayor

Berhampur: The murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabasa Panda in Odisha's Berhampur has turned out to be a chilling case of political conspiracy. Police on Wednesday revealed that Pitabas Panda was gunned down by contract killers following the orders of BJD's former MLA Bikram Panda and Berhampur Municipal Corporation's (BeMC) former Mayor Siba Shankar Dash aka Pintu Dash, both of whom have been arrested. So far, 12 accused have been held in connection with the case.

On October 6, at around 10 PM, when the silk city was dipped in Kumar Purnima celebrations, Panda was shot at by unidentified persons near his house while he was returning from the market. He was rushed to MKCG hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Subsequently, a case (518/25) was registered at Baidyanathpur Police station under sections 103(1)/3 (5) BNS and 25 /27 Arms act and six police teams led by senior officials were formed to investigate the case.

Probe Reveals Shocking Murder Conspiracy

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said that during the course of investigation, it was found that four persons including Sisupal Kumar Pashwan, Kundan Kumar, Bipin Swain and Simanchal Nayak had done recce of the usual routes used by Pitabasa Panda in Berhampur from September 10-14.

"All four of them were brought to Berhampur by one Jogendra Rout alias Jogi Rout on the instructions of one Uma Shankar Bisoyi. They stayed in rented house of one Sunya Chandra Das at Alakapuri as advised by Malaya Bisoyi. Malaya Bisoyi had informed Sunya Chandra Das that four persons will stay in his house for some hospital-related work. However seeing two persons from Bihar, Sunya Chandra Das questioned Malaya again, but the latter reassured him that they are only staying there to avail some medical treatment at the hospital," SP said.

What SP Said At Press Conference

As per the plan, all four stayed at the house of Sunya Chandra Das for four days from September 10-14, during which Uma Bisoyi met them and Jogi Rout and provided all logistics like bikes for movement, food and other expenditures. On September 12, all four persons along with Jogi Rout conducted the reccee of the office chamber of Pitabas Panda and Jogi Rout identified the target.

Uma Bisoyi then provided two guns to eliminate Pitabas Panda, and the deal was finalised at Rs 10 lakh. The murder was planned to be carried out on September 14. However, as the wife of Pashwan developed health complications and had an abortion, the killers decided to leave for Bihar immediately, putting the plan on hold.

Uma Bisoyi and Jogi Rout then hatched another plan based on the instructions of Malaya Bisoyi. Uma Bisoyi convinced two persons, Kurupatti Bhuyan and Chintu Pradhan, from his village Banthapalli for the murder. Accordingly, both Kurupatti and Chintu were called to the city. Kurupatti came from his village while Chintu, who was in Bengaluru, reached Berhampur by bus. Both of them then stayed in a bachelors' accomodation from September 29 after arrangements were made by Jogi Rout and Uma Bisoyi.

Jogi Rout, along with Chintu Pradhan and Kurupathi Bhuyan, did a recce again. This time, they again scouted through the area, saw Pitabas Panda's office and office, and noted down his travelling route. On the day of murder, Jogi Rout took both Kurupatti and Chintu to Alakapuri and handed them a bike with fake number plate, new shirt, pant and shoes and two pistols.

Chintu rode the bike and Kurupathi was pillion riding. They reached the chhak near the house of Pitabas Panda and waited. At 10.01 PM, when Pitabas reached the location, Kurupatti got down from the bike and stopped Panda and fired at him from point blank range. After this, both of the assailants fled the spot. They crossed Mausi Maa Mandir, Lochapada and reached Sitalapalli village where both changed their clothes and threw away their apparels used in crime including helmet and hid their guns. During investigation, all the above mentioned articles were recovered.

Further investigation revealed that along with Malaya Bisoyi, Madan Dalei and Siba Shankar Dash aka Pintu Dash were actively involved in the crime. Communication between them were established before and after the crime, police revealed.

After the incident, Kurupatti and Chintu left the bike at a tea shop near Chandpur chhak on NH-16, and took a bus to Bhubaneswar. From there, they went to Puri and stayed in a lodge. From Puri, Kurupatti went to Koraput-Jeypore, where one Sunil Hota, a close associate of BJD leader and former MLA Bikram Panda, gave shelter to Uma Bisoyi and Kurupathi, despite knowing well that both were involved in the murder. Sunil Hota gave accomodation to both the accused in his farmhouse for a period of four days.

Police revealed that both Sunil Hota and Bikram Panda know each other since college days and Hota regularly attends all party meetings and rallies of Bikram Panda. Both Malaya Bisoyi and Madan Dalei who are advocates are also close associates of Bikram Panda, personally and politically, for more than 25 years.

During investigation, it was found that during the planning and execution of murder, Pintu Dash was actively involved with Malaya Bisoyi and Madan Dalei for communication and supply of money.

Both Bikram Panda and Pintu Dash conspired together to eliminate Pitabas Panda owing to financial, as well as personal enmity and political reasons.

Pintu Das, a former Mayor, had personal enimity with Pitabas Panda. Shanti Mishra, a close associate and friend of Pintu Dash, was murdered in 2013. In this case, 13 accused persons were arrested and Pitabas Panda was their counsel. Pintu Das believed that the trial was getting delayed because of Pitabas Panda and he was of the opinion that several key accused persons were granted bail due to Pitabas Panda. One of the accused Mouza Mishra who was out on bail absconded. Mishra later attempted to kill Pintu Dash using firearms and bombs. Pintu Dash believed that the murder attempt was due to instigation by Pitabas Panda, which is why he nursed a grudge. Also, Pintu Dash believed that he was denied MLA ticket due to the influence of Pitabas Panda which angered him further.

SP Saravana also stated that Pintu Dash, who had as many as 38 criminal cases registered against him, was in judicial custody for around four years and that he was in constant touch with Bikram Panda after his release.

Notably, Bikram Panda and Pitabas Panda were also close friends since their college days. However in 2018, when Bikram Panda switched party, Pitabas Panda didn't join him, which created a distance between the duo.