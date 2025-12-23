BJP Leader Hacked To Death By Unidentified Assailants In Chhattisgarh's Korba
The BJP leader was attacked when he had gone to inspect an ongoing road construction site.
Korba: A local BJP leader was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at a road construction site in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Tuesday morning, police said. The attack took place at Keshla village in the Katghora area around 10 AM, an official said.
Three masked men attacked Akshay Garg, a construction contractor and a member of the Katghora Janpad panchayat, with sharp-edged weapons when he had gone to inspect an ongoing road construction site, Korba Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said.
As per preliminary information, the assailants arrived in a black car and launched a brutal attack, he said. The official said that Garg was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Following the incident, a large number of BJP supporters and residents from the surrounding area rushed to the hospital.
Police have set up checkpoints to trace the assailants, and the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police said. Sources said that the murder is being linked to an old rivalry. “Police arrived at the scene upon receiving the information. A search for the accused is underway, and a probe into the matter has been initiated,” SP Tiwari said.
After the incident, traders in Katghora have gone on strike to protest the murder. Family members of the deceased and a large number of supporters gathered outside the hospital, and police have been deployed there. (With PTI Inputs)
