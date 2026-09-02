BJP Leader Files Police Complaint Against Swara Bhasker Over Padmaavat Jauhar Remarks
While discussing the jauhar scene in Padmaavat, Bhasker questioned what such a depiction could communicate to women who have survived sexual assault.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 10:18 PM IST
Patna: BJP leader Krishna Singh, also known as Kallu, has filed a written complaint at Patna's Kotwali Police Station against actor Swara Bhasker over her remarks about the jauhar scene in the film Padmaavat.
In his complaint, Singh objected to Bhasker's remarks and urged the police to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. In the complaint, Singh alleged that the comments were objectionable and had offended the sentiments of a particular section of society.
After filing the complaint, Singh said freedom of expression should not be used as a justification for hurting people's sentiments. He said comments concerning the honour and dignity of women belonging to the Rajput community and women across the country would not be accepted. He demanded that Bhasker issue a public apology.
“This issue will soon be followed by a protest march. If necessary, we will also approach the court. The police should conduct an impartial investigation and take action based on the facts,” Singh said.
Kotwali Police have assured the complainant that the allegations will be examined and further action will be taken based on the facts available.
The controversy stems from remarks made by Swara Bhasker at an event held at the India International Centre in Delhi on August 31.
While discussing the jauhar scene in Padmaavat, Bhasker questioned what such a depiction could communicate to women who have survived sexual assault.
She questioned whether women should be made to feel that they are no longer worthy of living after experiencing such an assault. She also questioned whether sexual assault should be portrayed as marking the end of a woman's life.
Following the remarks, Bhasker faced criticism and trolling on social media.
As the controversy escalated, she posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday explaining her position. In the video, she said her comments had been misrepresented and clarified that she had not made a derogatory remark about Rani Padmavati.
She said her comments were specifically about the depiction of jauhar in the film and the message such a portrayal could send to survivors of sexual violence.
Read More:
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