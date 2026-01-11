BJP Leader Dies By Suicide By Setting Car On Fire In Karnataka's Davangere
The deceased was upset over a dispute and his two children had attempted suicide a day earlier.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Davanagere: A BJP leader, reportedly upset over a family dispute, died by suicide by setting himself on fire in his car near Naganur in Davangere taluk of Karnataka.
As per reports, the deceased's two children, a 23-year-old daughter and 20-year-old son had attempted suicide on Saturday. Police suspect that the leader, upset by this, may have taken the extreme step. The deceased's children have been admitted to a private hospital in Davangere. According to reports, while the deceased's daughter had hanged herself, the son had consumed poison.
Superintendent of Police Uma Prashant said, "On receiving information that a person had set himself on fire in his car and died, we rushed to the spot and found out that the deceased was a former municipal corporation member of Vidyanagar".
He said the deceased's children had called him on Saturday and asked him to come home. "The deceased had promised that he will come home but did not. It is suspected that the children then tried to die by suicide. They were rushed to a hospital by the other members of the deceased's family and are undergoing treatment," Prashant said.
The SP said teams from Forensic Science Laboratory and Scene of Crime Officer inspected the spot where the car was found burnt with the deceased in it. "As of now, no complaint has been filed. A probe to ascertain to cause of suicide will be investigated," he said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24x7) – or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
