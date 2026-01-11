ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Dies By Suicide By Setting Car On Fire In Karnataka's Davangere

Representational image ( IANS )

Davanagere: A BJP leader, reportedly upset over a family dispute, died by suicide by setting himself on fire in his car near Naganur in Davangere taluk of Karnataka. As per reports, the deceased's two children, a 23-year-old daughter and 20-year-old son had attempted suicide on Saturday. Police suspect that the leader, upset by this, may have taken the extreme step. The deceased's children have been admitted to a private hospital in Davangere. According to reports, while the deceased's daughter had hanged herself, the son had consumed poison. Superintendent of Police Uma Prashant said, "On receiving information that a person had set himself on fire in his car and died, we rushed to the spot and found out that the deceased was a former municipal corporation member of Vidyanagar".