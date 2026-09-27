ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Counters Jiji Thomson's CEC Ticket Claim, Cites 2017 Event And Cochin Shipyard Appointment

Kochi: BJP leader Jiji Joseph on Sunday responded to former Keralam Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson's claim that he was offered a BJP ticket and a ministerial post if elected.

Thomson, who retired from service in 2016, told a television channel on Saturday that then-serving IAS officer Gyanesh Kumar had, during a flight journey, suggested that he contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket.

The allegation was widely shared by Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who used it to target Kumar.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been holding protests following reports of differences within the three-member Election Commission over decisions and instructions relating to electoral roll revision, deletion and addition of names, changes to forms for new voters and access to voter data.

In a Facebook post, Joseph said political workers generally refrain from disclosing details of confidential discussions and meetings, but he was making an exception in view of Thomson's recent revelation.

Joseph said that in 2017, when he was the state president of the BJP's Minority Morcha, a senior Sangh Parivar leader who was highly respected by BJP workers in Keralam had asked him to invite Thomson to an event organised by the Minority Morcha in Kochi.