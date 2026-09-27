BJP Leader Counters Jiji Thomson's CEC Ticket Claim, Cites 2017 Event And Cochin Shipyard Appointment
Joseph shared photographs from the event showing Thomson on the dais and speaking into a microphone.
By PTI
Published : September 27, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Kochi: BJP leader Jiji Joseph on Sunday responded to former Keralam Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson's claim that he was offered a BJP ticket and a ministerial post if elected.
Thomson, who retired from service in 2016, told a television channel on Saturday that then-serving IAS officer Gyanesh Kumar had, during a flight journey, suggested that he contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket.
The allegation was widely shared by Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who used it to target Kumar.
Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been holding protests following reports of differences within the three-member Election Commission over decisions and instructions relating to electoral roll revision, deletion and addition of names, changes to forms for new voters and access to voter data.
In a Facebook post, Joseph said political workers generally refrain from disclosing details of confidential discussions and meetings, but he was making an exception in view of Thomson's recent revelation.
Joseph said that in 2017, when he was the state president of the BJP's Minority Morcha, a senior Sangh Parivar leader who was highly respected by BJP workers in Keralam had asked him to invite Thomson to an event organised by the Minority Morcha in Kochi.
The event was held on June 26, 2017, to honour Mar Chrysostom, Joseph said.
Joseph shared photographs from the event showing Thomson on the dais and speaking into a microphone. Former minister and UDF leader K M Mani was also present at the event, according to the photographs shared by Joseph.
"I was the state president of the Minority Morcha at the time. A senior leader, highly respected by Sangh Parivar workers in Keralam, called me and asked me to invite Jiji Thomson to the programme. He told me that Thomson was interested in coming with us," Joseph said.
Joseph said he subsequently invited Thomson, who attended the event and "lavishly praised" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government's initiatives.
He claimed that after attending the BJP programme, Thomson was appointed an independent director of the central government-owned Cochin Shipyard, a position he held from 2017 to 2020.
"I suspect that he had wanted an even bigger position," Joseph said.
Joseph ended his post by taking a dig at Thomson, saying, "Kittatha munthiri pulikkum" (grapes that one cannot get taste sour), and wished the former chief secretary well.
Thomson is yet to respond to Joseph's allegations.
Read More