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Burhanpur : MLA Archana Chitnis Will Live In Thatched Hut For 9 Days During Navratri,

By Sonu Sohale

Burhanpur: Senior BJP leader and MLA Archana Chitnis is continuing a 16-year-old personal vow of simplicity and devotion by living in a thatched hut for nine days during Chaitra Navratri. The former cabinet minister sets aside official comforts each year and resides like an ordinary villager at the revered Maa Vagheshwari Temple in Dhamangaon.

For the entire Navratri period, Archana, 62, stays in the hut within the temple complex, immersing herself in worship while simultaneously carrying out public outreach and service activities from the modest dwelling.

Located about 25 kilometres from Burhanpur district headquarters, the temple complex hosts the annual Gramodaya Mela. The fair is known for its vibrant blend of faith, rural traditions, culture and entertainment - and for Archana's distinctive observance.

For 16 consecutive years, she has lived in the thatched hut during the festival period, consciously avoiding VIP protocol and choosing to stay among villagers as one of them.

Public service from the hut

Explaining her resolve, Archana said that she spends each night of Navratri in the hut, embracing rural life as part of her spiritual commitment.