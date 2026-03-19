Burhanpur : MLA Archana Chitnis Will Live In Thatched Hut For 9 Days During Navratri,
She has been following this tradition for the for 16 years. The former cabinet minister sets aside official comforts each year.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
By Sonu Sohale
Burhanpur: Senior BJP leader and MLA Archana Chitnis is continuing a 16-year-old personal vow of simplicity and devotion by living in a thatched hut for nine days during Chaitra Navratri. The former cabinet minister sets aside official comforts each year and resides like an ordinary villager at the revered Maa Vagheshwari Temple in Dhamangaon.
For the entire Navratri period, Archana, 62, stays in the hut within the temple complex, immersing herself in worship while simultaneously carrying out public outreach and service activities from the modest dwelling.
Located about 25 kilometres from Burhanpur district headquarters, the temple complex hosts the annual Gramodaya Mela. The fair is known for its vibrant blend of faith, rural traditions, culture and entertainment - and for Archana's distinctive observance.
For 16 consecutive years, she has lived in the thatched hut during the festival period, consciously avoiding VIP protocol and choosing to stay among villagers as one of them.
Public service from the hut
Explaining her resolve, Archana said that she spends each night of Navratri in the hut, embracing rural life as part of her spiritual commitment.
"I took this pledge 16 years ago and have followed it every year since. During this period, I interact closely with villagers and hold discussions on water conservation, rural economy, employment and traditional agricultural practices. This year too, our service activities are focused on farmers. Alongside worship of the Mother Goddess, we remain fully engaged in public service," she said.
Notably, during her tenure as a cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, Archana even operated key ministries from the hut. She earlier handled the Education and Women & Child Development portfolios and conducted official work from the temporary residence. This year, she continues constituency responsibilities from the same setting as an MLA.
Gramodaya Mela begins from Thursday
The Maa Vagheshwari Gramodaya Fair commenced on Thursday at Dhamangaon with a series of religious, cultural and agriculture-oriented programmes lined up daily.
Farmers attending the mela will receive training in traditional, organic and modern farming techniques. Cultural events will feature devotional music, folk performances and a wide range of traditional arts, including khanjari presentations, comedy acts, gymnastic displays, traditional wrestling forms, Lavani dance performances and special stage shows by noted artists, including Indian Idol fame singer Rahul.
A major attraction of the fair will be the handicrafts and textile market. Traditional Maharashtrian sarees, including Chanderi and Maheshwari weaves, Bagh print fabrics, and special collections favoured by tribal women will be showcased, along with rural household textiles.