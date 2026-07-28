BJP Leader Booked For 'Molesting' Female Teacher In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, Removed As Mandal President
BJP has removed a Mandal president in Chittorgarh district after a female teacher accused him of molestation.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 8:25 AM IST
Chittorgarh: Police have registered a case against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district after a woman lodged a complaint, accusing him of molesting her at her house here. The BJP, meanwhile, removed the accused, Rakesh Pitaliya, from his post as Mandal President until he is acquitted by the court.
According to police, the woman, who happens to be a teacher, lodged a complaint at Parsoli police station, alleging that the accused molested her while she was sleeping at her rented house. Acting on the complaint, Police have registered a case under relevant sections, including the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, and launched a detailed investigation.
Parsoli Police Station Officer Ashutosh Charan said, "The woman approached the police station to lodge a complaint. The accused also reached the police station at the time. Begun DSP Anjali Singh also reached the spot after a massive crowd gathered there."
"Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered under molestation charges and SC and ST Act. The investigation is being carried out by Begun DSP Anjali Singh," Charan added.
Meanwhile, acting on the instructions of the BJP state leadership, the party removed Pitaliya from the post of Mandal President on Monday evening. "BJP District President Ratanlal Gadri removed Pitaliya from the post until further orders and until he is acquitted by a court," informed party's district media in-charge Manoj Pareek.
Rajendra Singh Ranawat, a former sarpanch of Motipura, has been appointed as the Mandal Convenor to oversee the party organisation. He will take charge of the Mandal's organisational responsibilities with immediate effect, sources said.
Also Read: