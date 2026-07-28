ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Booked For 'Molesting' Female Teacher In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, Removed As Mandal President

Chittorgarh: Police have registered a case against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district after a woman lodged a complaint, accusing him of molesting her at her house here. The BJP, meanwhile, removed the accused, Rakesh Pitaliya, from his post as Mandal President until he is acquitted by the court.

According to police, the woman, who happens to be a teacher, lodged a complaint at Parsoli police station, alleging that the accused molested her while she was sleeping at her rented house. Acting on the complaint, Police have registered a case under relevant sections, including the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, and launched a detailed investigation.

Parsoli Police Station Officer Ashutosh Charan said, "The woman approached the police station to lodge a complaint. The accused also reached the police station at the time. Begun DSP Anjali Singh also reached the spot after a massive crowd gathered there."

"Based on the woman's complaint, a case has been registered under molestation charges and SC and ST Act. The investigation is being carried out by Begun DSP Anjali Singh," Charan added.