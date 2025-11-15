ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader And Teacher Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Molesting School Student In Kerala's Kannur

Kannur: The Thalassery Fast Track Special Court on Saturday sentenced teacher and BJP leader K Padmarajan to life imprisonment till death for molesting a student of Class IV student in Palathai.

Padmarajan was charged under section 376 AB (Rape), and various other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Judge Jalarani of the Thalassery POCSO Special Court delivered the sentence had earlier found the teacher guilty in the case.

Padmarajan, a resident of Kuravangattu House, Mundathode, Kadavathur, was the former BJP Thrippangottoor panchayat president. He had sexually abused the student in a school's room between January and February, 2020.

The trial began on February 23, 2024, before POCSO Court Judge TT George during which 12 witnesses, including the student, were cross-examined. When Judge George was transferred, the trial continued before Judge B Sreeja. The prosecution examined 40 witnesses, including four teachers.