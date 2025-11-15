BJP Leader And Teacher Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Molesting School Student In Kerala's Kannur
K Padmarajan was found guilty of rape under POCSO Act and was sentenced to life imprisonment till death by a POCSO special court.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 7:16 PM IST|
Updated : November 15, 2025 at 8:01 PM IST
Kannur: The Thalassery Fast Track Special Court on Saturday sentenced teacher and BJP leader K Padmarajan to life imprisonment till death for molesting a student of Class IV student in Palathai.
Padmarajan was charged under section 376 AB (Rape), and various other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Judge Jalarani of the Thalassery POCSO Special Court delivered the sentence had earlier found the teacher guilty in the case.
Padmarajan, a resident of Kuravangattu House, Mundathode, Kadavathur, was the former BJP Thrippangottoor panchayat president. He had sexually abused the student in a school's room between January and February, 2020.
The trial began on February 23, 2024, before POCSO Court Judge TT George during which 12 witnesses, including the student, were cross-examined. When Judge George was transferred, the trial continued before Judge B Sreeja. The prosecution examined 40 witnesses, including four teachers.
The defence examined three witnesses. The judgment was reserved after the arguments were completed, but the judge was again transferred. Subsequently, the case reached Judge Jalarani, who found Padmarajan guilty. The incident of abuse was first reported to Childline. Based on the complaint filed by the child's mother, Panur Police had registered a case on March 17, 2020.
Padmarajan was arrested from Poyiloor Vilakkottoor on April 15. Following the victim's mother's request, the State Police Chief transferred the investigation to the Crime Branch on April 24, 2020. On July 14, 2020, Crime Branch Detective Inspector Madhusoodanan Nair filed an interim chargesheet, invoking sections 75 and 82 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Padmarajan was granted bail three months later.
Following a controversy over a phone conversation involving the Crime Branch IG regarding the investigation, the then Public Prosecutor filed a petition in the court demanding the inclusion of a woman IPS officer in the investigation team. ASP Reshma Ramesh was included in the team. Subsequently, a special police team led by ADGP EK Jayarajan and DSP Ratnakumar conducted the investigation. A chargesheet, invoking POCSO sections, was filed in May 2021.
Also Read
4-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Railway Shed, 'Sexually Assaulted' In Bengal's Tarakeshwar