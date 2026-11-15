ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader And Film Producer Shakeel Saifi Gets Rs 40 Crore Extortion Threats During Uttarakhand Visit

BJP Leader And Film Producer Shakeel Saifi ( ETV Bharat )

Roorkee: Prominent film producer and BJP leader Haji Shakeel Saifi has received alleged extortion calls for Rs 40 crore in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi with the caller threatening to blow up his family with a bomb if the amount was not paid.

Police have received a case following a complaint by Saifi, who is currently on a visit to the Dargah Sabir Pak in Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

In his complaint, Saifi said he arrived at Kaliyar on Saturday, November 14, to offer prayers at Dargah Sabir Pak. During the visit, Saifi received a phone call from a caller claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded Rs 40 crore from him, he said. Saifi further said that the caller threatened to blow up his family with a bomb if the money was not paid. He said that the sudden threat has left him and those accompanying him in a state of fear.