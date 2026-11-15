BJP Leader And Film Producer Shakeel Saifi Gets Rs 40 Crore Extortion Threats During Uttarakhand Visit
The Delhi based film producer said the caller claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang made grave threats.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Roorkee: Prominent film producer and BJP leader Haji Shakeel Saifi has received alleged extortion calls for Rs 40 crore in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi with the caller threatening to blow up his family with a bomb if the amount was not paid.
Police have received a case following a complaint by Saifi, who is currently on a visit to the Dargah Sabir Pak in Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.
In his complaint, Saifi said he arrived at Kaliyar on Saturday, November 14, to offer prayers at Dargah Sabir Pak. During the visit, Saifi received a phone call from a caller claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded Rs 40 crore from him, he said.
Saifi further said that the caller threatened to blow up his family with a bomb if the money was not paid. He said that the sudden threat has left him and those accompanying him in a state of fear.
Following a complaint by Saifi with the Kaliyar Kotwali police station, police have launched an investigation into the matter, SP(Rural), Abhay Singh said. Singh said that the mobile number from which the threat was issued is being traced.
Saifi stated that he has received similar extortion threats in connection with which a case was registered at the Nihal Vihar police station in Delhi on November 4. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take the matter seriously and ensure appropriate action is taken.
Saifi has a long-standing association with the film world. He is currently active as the chairman of the social organization 'World Peace Harmony,' CEO of Saifi Hospital Private Limited, and national president of the charitable trust 'India Saifi Front.'
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