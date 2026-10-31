BJP Launches Its First Ever Trade Union At Kolkata Airport
The ‘NSCBI Airport Contractors’ Workers Morcha’ was launched for contract workers at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, reports Papri Chatterjee.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 10:28 PM IST
Kolkata: The BJP departed from a policy it had maintained for the last over four-and-a-half decades and formed its first ever labor organization.
Since its founding in 1980, the BJP has never had a trade union. The party’s state president, Samik Bhattacharya, had explicitly stated that the BJP did not have any student or labor organizations, emphasizing that the party would operate within its existing structural framework.
However, on Saturday, the BJP’s trade union wing officially commenced its journey in the state. The party’s first recognized labor organization—the ‘NSCBI Airport Contractors’ Workers Morcha’—was launched for contract workers at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. The event was attended by Bhattacharya, the party’s central observer for the state and All-India General Secretary Sunil Bansal, along with other leaders.
While Bansal described the day as ‘historic,’ Bhattacharya noted that the trade union, which began at the Kolkata airport, will eventually be expanded to other states across the country. For the time being, a nine-member committee has been formed to oversee operations at all airports in the state, as well as at Webel and Haringhata. Aritra Chattopadhyay, co-convener of the state BJP’s ‘Trade Union Relations Cell,’ has been appointed as the president of the new organization.
Bhattacharya said, "The political ideology we subscribe to does not accommodate a direct labor wing. We believe—both ideologically and politically—that if a political party maintains its own labor organization, then workers would be unable to protest or agitate against that party—even when it is in power—regarding their grievances, hardships, or rights".
He said, :There is no need to provide further examples of this to the public. We are building this organization based on the principle: 'We shall work for the nation, and in return, we shall receive the full, fair value for our labor.'" Essentially, this new organization from the BJP will work to protect the rights and interests of those in the unorganized sector, contractual or outsourced workers, and employees in the private sector".
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