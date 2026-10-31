ETV Bharat / state

BJP Launches Its First Ever Trade Union At Kolkata Airport

Party leaders at the launch of the trade union ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: The BJP departed from a policy it had maintained for the last over four-and-a-half decades and formed its first ever labor organization.

Since its founding in 1980, the BJP has never had a trade union. The party’s state president, Samik Bhattacharya, had explicitly stated that the BJP did not have any student or labor organizations, emphasizing that the party would operate within its existing structural framework.

However, on Saturday, the BJP’s trade union wing officially commenced its journey in the state. The party’s first recognized labor organization—the ‘NSCBI Airport Contractors’ Workers Morcha’—was launched for contract workers at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. The event was attended by Bhattacharya, the party’s central observer for the state and All-India General Secretary Sunil Bansal, along with other leaders. While Bansal described the day as ‘historic,’ Bhattacharya noted that the trade union, which began at the Kolkata airport, will eventually be expanded to other states across the country. For the time being, a nine-member committee has been formed to oversee operations at all airports in the state, as well as at Webel and Haringhata. Aritra Chattopadhyay, co-convener of the state BJP’s ‘Trade Union Relations Cell,’ has been appointed as the president of the new organization.