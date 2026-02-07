BJP Launches Election Campaign In Kerala
The party is looking to contest in 30 seats including the strategically significant Thrissur constituency.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Thrissur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially commenced its election campaign in Kerala on Saturday, with the party's national President Nitin Nabin initiating it with graffitis in Ollukara, Thrissur, signaling the party's renewed focus on the state.
The BJP is aiming to contest in 30 seats, including the strategically significant Thrissur constituency, which is considered an A-class battleground for the party.
During his first visit to the state since assuming charge as BJP's national president, Nitin is scheduled to hold discussions with party leaders at a private hotel in Thrissur, where he will outline the party’s electoral strategy. Following the discussions, a separate meeting with senior BJP leaders will be held to finalize instructions and policies for the upcoming elections.
തൃശൂർ ടൗണിലെ 164-ാം നമ്പർ ബൂത്തിൽ നടന്ന ചുവരെഴുത്ത് പരിപാടിയിൽ പാർട്ടി കാര്യകർത്താക്കൾക്കൊപ്പം പങ്കെടുത്തു.— Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) February 7, 2026
പഞ്ചായത്ത് മുതൽ പാർലമെന്റ് തലംവരെ ബിജെപിയെ ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിനും, ബഹുമാനപ്പെട്ട പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ശ്രീ നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിജിയുടെ വികസന കാഴ്ചപ്പാടുകൾ ഓരോ ബൂത്തിലും ഓരോ വീട്ടിലും… pic.twitter.com/8FNlIkzFDl
In addition to campaign activities, senior BJP leaders participated in a discussion with civic representatives on the broader vision of a developed Kerala and the implications of the Union Budget. Nitin emphasized justice will be served on the Sabarimala loot issue and highlighted that the trade agreement with the European Union underscores the strength of India’s economic standing. He asserted that the Union Budget, projected to extend till 2070, is forward-looking and aimed at shaping the future of the nation.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi said, "The budget till 2070 has been marked as the beginning and it is a budget aimed at the future." He also described the Union Budget as a long-term plan, with its focus on future growth. Gopi criticized the Opposition's narratives, urging the public not to be misled by BJP's political opponents.
Meanwhile, the Congress launched its 'Puthu Yuga Yatra' on the day. The rally began in Kumbala, Kasaragod, with the United Democratic Front’s development-focused rally. The UDF leaders believe that the anti-incumbency sentiments accumulated over Pinarayi Vijayan’s decade-long rule can be exploited during the campaign. AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal inaugurated the yatra, with speeches highlighting the Sabarimala issue as the central theme.
