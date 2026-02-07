ETV Bharat / state

BJP Launches Election Campaign In Kerala

Thrissur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially commenced its election campaign in Kerala on Saturday, with the party's national President Nitin Nabin initiating it with graffitis in Ollukara, Thrissur, signaling the party's renewed focus on the state.

The BJP is aiming to contest in 30 seats, including the strategically significant Thrissur constituency, which is considered an A-class battleground for the party.

During his first visit to the state since assuming charge as BJP's national president, Nitin is scheduled to hold discussions with party leaders at a private hotel in Thrissur, where he will outline the party’s electoral strategy. Following the discussions, a separate meeting with senior BJP leaders will be held to finalize instructions and policies for the upcoming elections.