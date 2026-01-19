ETV Bharat / state

BJP, KVA Workers Clash In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; Two Cops Among Six Injured

Bhiwandi: Tension flared up in the Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra on Monday after a major political clash broke out between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA).

At least six people, including two police officers, were injured in stone pelting by a mob, prompting the police to use a lathi charge to restore order outside the BJP headquarters late Sunday night.

Police said that the violence was triggered between KVA and BJP workers at Shivaji Chowk following the recently concluded Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation elections.

Congress has won 30 seats, followed by BJP (20), Shiv Sena (12), NCP (SP) (12), Samajwadi Party (6), KVA (4), Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi (3) and Independent (1).

Videos of the incident show people throwing stones and police intervening to disperse the crowd. Following the clashes, a few persons have been detained by the Thane police.