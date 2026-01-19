BJP, KVA Workers Clash In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; Two Cops Among Six Injured
Tensions erupted in Bhiwandi as BJP and KVA workers clashed post-municipal elections, injuring six and prompting police action amid mutual allegations of violence.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
Bhiwandi: Tension flared up in the Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra on Monday after a major political clash broke out between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA).
At least six people, including two police officers, were injured in stone pelting by a mob, prompting the police to use a lathi charge to restore order outside the BJP headquarters late Sunday night.
Police said that the violence was triggered between KVA and BJP workers at Shivaji Chowk following the recently concluded Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation elections.
Congress has won 30 seats, followed by BJP (20), Shiv Sena (12), NCP (SP) (12), Samajwadi Party (6), KVA (4), Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi (3) and Independent (1).
Videos of the incident show people throwing stones and police intervening to disperse the crowd. Following the clashes, a few persons have been detained by the Thane police.
Meanwhile, local BJP MLA Mahesh Chowgule alleged that the party activists were attacked at the office by their rivals. “They even attempted to raid my residence unsuccessfully,” he alleged.
Former mayor and KVA functionary Vilas Patil, who has been elected as a corporator, levelled counter-allegations, asserting that BJP activists initiated the violence and attacked his house as well.
The clashes were triggered on Sunday, when there was an attack at Patil’s bungalow. He accused Bhiwandi West’s BJP MLA Mahesh Chougule’s son, Meet Chougule, and his workers of it.
“My house has been attacked…. I have two young children and three daughters-in-law at home…the MLAs are involved,” he said and demanded personal intervention by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
