ETV Bharat / state

2027 Assembly Elections | Can Vinod Tawde Deliver A Hat-trick In Utttar Pradesh?

Lucknow: The BJP has kept the caste equation in mind in Uttar Pradesh, appointing the national general secretary Vinod Tawde as the party in-charge while bringing in a key OBC face from Gujarat, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel, as the party's co-in-charge in the state ahead of the 2027 state Assembly polls.

The rejig has come at a time when the rival parties of the BJP are trying to woo voters from different castes. Apart from Hindu-Muslim politics, caste polarisation has traditionally influenced the electoral outcomes in the most populous state in the country, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats and 403 Assembly constituencies.

The BJP, led by is in power in Uttar Pradesh.

Political observers said that the BJP was trying to reach out to the people from the OBC category by bringing in Patel as the co-in-charge. Tawde, a former Maharashtra minister, has been brought in as he played a key role in the BJP's electoral victory in Bihar in the November 2025 elections, which brought Nitish Kumar back to power as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won.

BJP central office issued a letter regarding the appointments, which are seen to have been "made to provide a new direction to the party ahead of 2027 assembly elections." The appointments came a day after BJP president Nitin Nabin announced a major organisational rejig to appoint a new team of national office-bearers.

Tawde is the Rajya Sabha MP and also former Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Under the leadership of Patel, the BJP won 160 out of 192 seats in the 2021 Ahmedabad municipal polls.

Could Vinod Tawde Repeat Bihar Victory In UP?

Vinod Tawde is a prominent leader from the Konkan region of Maharashtra. His political journey began with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Tawde has previously served as an MLA from Borivali. He was appointed as a BJP national general secretary in 2021.