BJP, JDU Announce Eight Candidates For Bihar MLC Polls; Expected To Give The Remaining Ones To Allies
Nishant Kumar was brought into politics in March this year with the hope that he would become a rallying point for JDU workers.
By Dev Raj
Published : June 5, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Patna: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) or JDU, on Friday, declared their candidates for the upcoming MLC polls in Bihar. Together, they declared candidates for eight out of the total 10 seats for which elections are to be held on June 18.
Former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s minister son Nishant Kumar and Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh are among the candidates. They, along with others, will have to file their nomination papers by June 8, which happens to be the deadline for it.
Nishant is currently the health minister. He was brought into politics in March this year with the hope that he would become a rallying point for JDU workers in the absence of Nitish from active politics due to failing health, and would help keep the party intact.
The BJP has given a ticket to Pawan Singh, who is considered among Bhojpuri cinema superstars. He joined politics in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the saffron party gave him a ticket to contest from the Asansol parliamentary seat in West Bengal.
However, he decided not to contest from Asansol on the advice of the BJP, following an uproar over his vulgar music videos about women, including those hailing from West Bengal. He then contested as an independent candidate from the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar and finished as the runner-up with around 2.75 lakh votes.
The BJP gave the rest of the tickets to Sanjay Mayukh, Anil Kumar Thakur, and Sheela Pandit. Sanjay is an incumbent MLC and is mostly active at the Centre as an aide of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from Nishant, the other JDU MLC candidates are Bharati Mehta, Shivrani Devi Prajapati, and Lalan Prasad.
Among them, Lalan is going to be fielded for the by-poll to the seat vacated by Nitish subsequent to his election to the Rajya Sabha. Nitish was an MLC throughout his tenure as the chief minister between 2005 and 2026. He resigned from the seat on March 30. He was last elected to the state’s Upper House in 2024, and his term was till May 6, 2030. Hence, Lalan will serve only till then instead of getting the full six-year term of an MLC.
Technically, the NDA, with 201 MLAs in the 243-member House (present strength 242 due to one vacant seat) is expected to sweep nine out of 10 seats that are going to the election. The MLAs are the voters for the poll-bound seats.
It is expected to give the ninth seat to Rashtriya Lok Morcha president and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s son Deepak Prakash, who is the panchayati raj minister in the present state cabinet led by chief minister Samrat Choudhary.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is expected to bag one seat, given its current strength in the House. Sources said that it will field former minister Shiv Chandra Ram in a bid to woo the Dalits in the state.
However, there is a strong possibility that the NDA will give a ticket to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and indulge in some real politics in a bid to bag the 10th seat as well by engineering a split, defection or absence in the opposition camp.
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