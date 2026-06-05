ETV Bharat / state

BJP, JDU Announce Eight Candidates For Bihar MLC Polls; Expected To Give The Remaining Ones To Allies

Patna: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) or JDU, on Friday, declared their candidates for the upcoming MLC polls in Bihar. Together, they declared candidates for eight out of the total 10 seats for which elections are to be held on June 18.

Former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s minister son Nishant Kumar and Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh are among the candidates. They, along with others, will have to file their nomination papers by June 8, which happens to be the deadline for it.

Nishant is currently the health minister. He was brought into politics in March this year with the hope that he would become a rallying point for JDU workers in the absence of Nitish from active politics due to failing health, and would help keep the party intact.

The BJP has given a ticket to Pawan Singh, who is considered among Bhojpuri cinema superstars. He joined politics in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the saffron party gave him a ticket to contest from the Asansol parliamentary seat in West Bengal.

However, he decided not to contest from Asansol on the advice of the BJP, following an uproar over his vulgar music videos about women, including those hailing from West Bengal. He then contested as an independent candidate from the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar and finished as the runner-up with around 2.75 lakh votes.

The BJP gave the rest of the tickets to Sanjay Mayukh, Anil Kumar Thakur, and Sheela Pandit. Sanjay is an incumbent MLC and is mostly active at the Centre as an aide of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from Nishant, the other JDU MLC candidates are Bharati Mehta, Shivrani Devi Prajapati, and Lalan Prasad.