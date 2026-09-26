BJP's Jammu Kashmir Organisational General Secretary Steps Down Amid Nationwide Reshuffle
Ashok Koul stepped down from party position after serving as general secretary (Organisation) for 12 years, reports Parvez Ud din.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Srinagar: Close on the heels of appointment of organisational general secretaries in various state units by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party's senior leader and general secretary (Organisation) for Jammu and Kashmir, Ashok Koul, has relinquished his post.
Koul stepped down from the position that he held for approximately 12 years, citing age and health concerns as the reasons for his resignation. However the move has come only days after the appointment of new party organisational general secretaries of various states.
On September 24, BJP president Nitin Nabin approved the appointments in several states including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Goa.
While the responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir has not yet been assigned to any other leader, the BJP is set to appoint a successor in the coming months.
Sajid Yousuf Shah, spokesperson for the BJP's J&K unit, confirmed Koul's resignation, stating that he had requested to be relieved of his duties as general secretary (organisation), a year ago. Shah said that Koul was not able to effectively discharge the responsibilities due to declining health and advancing age.
“After due consideration, the party decided to relieve him of the role, and the responsibility will be handed over to someone else in the near future,” he said.
As the general secretary (Organisation), Koul played a key role in strengthening the BJP at the grassroots level in Jammu and Kashmir implementing the party's strategy on the ground and ensuring expansion in support base.
Koul streamlined the organisational setup and effectively managed various responsibilities including organisational meetings, public outreach campaigns, and other party duties across both the regions of Jammu as well as Kashmir.
Koul played a major role in highlighting the central government's initiatives and the party's achievements in the region. He was also responsible for leading regular review meetings with district presidents, constituency office-bearers, and local party cadres to strengthen the party's presence at the booth level.
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