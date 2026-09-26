ETV Bharat / state

BJP's Jammu Kashmir Organisational General Secretary Steps Down Amid Nationwide Reshuffle

Srinagar: Close on the heels of appointment of organisational general secretaries in various state units by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party's senior leader and general secretary (Organisation) for Jammu and Kashmir, Ashok Koul, has relinquished his post.

Koul stepped down from the position that he held for approximately 12 years, citing age and health concerns as the reasons for his resignation. However the move has come only days after the appointment of new party organisational general secretaries of various states.

On September 24, BJP president Nitin Nabin approved the appointments in several states including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Goa.

While the responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir has not yet been assigned to any other leader, the BJP is set to appoint a successor in the coming months.

Sajid Yousuf Shah, spokesperson for the BJP's J&K unit, confirmed Koul's resignation, stating that he had requested to be relieved of his duties as general secretary (organisation), a year ago. Shah said that Koul was not able to effectively discharge the responsibilities due to declining health and advancing age.