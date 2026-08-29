ETV Bharat / state

BJP Installed Its People At The Helm Of College Governing Bodies In Bengal: CPI(M)'s Baby

Kolkata: CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby said the BJP government in West Bengal has installed its own people at the helm of college governing bodies in the state, soon after coming to power.

"They are attempting to capture the education sector. They have attacked the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jadavpur University. We must convey the message of this danger to people from all walks of life. Left-wing student organisations participated in the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi," Baby said during a press conference at the party's West Bengal headquarters, Muzaffar Ahmed Bhavan in Kolkata, on Friday. He is scheduled to attend the CPI(M)'s extended session in Kalyani over the next two days.

He said the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the students' protest indicates that the countdown to the fall of the Narendra Modi government has begun. "Modi had started to consider himself invincible, but the government has been forced to retreat in the face of movements led by students, youth, women, workers, and farmers," Baby said.

According to Baby, farmers compelled the central government to accept their demands through protests. "Following the passage of the three farm laws in Parliament without any debate and expelling the opposition, a prolonged farmers' movement forced the government to retreat and withdraw those laws," he said.