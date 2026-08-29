BJP Installed Its People At The Helm Of College Governing Bodies In Bengal: CPI(M)'s Baby
He said it must be conveyed to people that they are capturing the education sector and have attacked the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jadavpur University.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
Kolkata: CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby said the BJP government in West Bengal has installed its own people at the helm of college governing bodies in the state, soon after coming to power.
"They are attempting to capture the education sector. They have attacked the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jadavpur University. We must convey the message of this danger to people from all walks of life. Left-wing student organisations participated in the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi," Baby said during a press conference at the party's West Bengal headquarters, Muzaffar Ahmed Bhavan in Kolkata, on Friday. He is scheduled to attend the CPI(M)'s extended session in Kalyani over the next two days.
He said the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the students' protest indicates that the countdown to the fall of the Narendra Modi government has begun. "Modi had started to consider himself invincible, but the government has been forced to retreat in the face of movements led by students, youth, women, workers, and farmers," Baby said.
According to Baby, farmers compelled the central government to accept their demands through protests. "Following the passage of the three farm laws in Parliament without any debate and expelling the opposition, a prolonged farmers' movement forced the government to retreat and withdraw those laws," he said.
Referring to the recently held by-elections, Baby said the BJP lost in the Bankipur Assembly constituency after three decades. "The BJP has not only created divisions among the people but has also engaged in politics over Lord Ram. The party had lost in Ayodhya during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, despite the consecration of Ram Temple in January that year. Now, allegations of misappropriation of offerings at the temple have come to light," he added.
The veteran CPI(M) leader asserted that the INDIA bloc must play an appropriate role at this juncture despite competition among the allies in various states. "We must remain vigilant so that the BJP-RSS nexus cannot exploit this situation. The INDIA bloc must operate by taking into account the specific political realities of each state," he added.
Speaking on the party's fortunes in Bengal, he said it is a land of progressive movements, and they are in the process of strengthening the organisation to secure the support of more people.
"We must unite the working class. The state leadership is moving forward with the new generation. An extended meeting of the central committee is scheduled to be held in Keralam in September, where a detailed discussion will take place on the five states where Assembly elections were held in April," he said.
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