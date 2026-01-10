ETV Bharat / state

'BJP Has Machines To Create Fake Aadhaar At Booth Level': Akhilesh Yadav Questions Draft Voter List

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday questioned the draft voter list prepared during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to fraudulently increase the number of votes.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Akhilesh said that the number of voters appears lower in the SIR list, but the total number of voters in rural areas in the Panchayat election voter list is higher than the number in the Uttar Pradesh SIR list.

“How the number of rural voters decreased in the SIR list when the same Booth Level Officer (BLO) is working for both the Panchayat and Assembly elections. This clearly indicates that something is amiss,” he said.

The SP chief alleged that the BJP possesses machines at the booth level that can be used to create fake Aadhaar cards. “The BJP has already added about one crore fake votes. If this continues, we will take legal action and file a lawsuit,” he said.