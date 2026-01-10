'BJP Has Machines To Create Fake Aadhaar At Booth Level': Akhilesh Yadav Questions Draft Voter List
Samajwadi Party chief alleged that the BJP had already added about one crore fake votes and threatened to file a lawsuit.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday questioned the draft voter list prepared during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to fraudulently increase the number of votes.
Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Akhilesh said that the number of voters appears lower in the SIR list, but the total number of voters in rural areas in the Panchayat election voter list is higher than the number in the Uttar Pradesh SIR list.
“How the number of rural voters decreased in the SIR list when the same Booth Level Officer (BLO) is working for both the Panchayat and Assembly elections. This clearly indicates that something is amiss,” he said.
The SP chief alleged that the BJP possesses machines at the booth level that can be used to create fake Aadhaar cards. “The BJP has already added about one crore fake votes. If this continues, we will take legal action and file a lawsuit,” he said.
Akhilesh also announced that he would provide his party workers with a special proforma so that they can easily register complaints about fake votes. Referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav said that Yogi Adityanath himself had earlier stated that four crore votes would be removed.
A former BJP MP from Kannauj has also spoken about removing votes in different Assembly constituencies. When people from the ruling party are themselves making such statements, how can the draft voter list be trusted?
He claimed that the BJP is planning to add 200 extra votes at every booth, specifically targeting the votes of the PDA (Backward Classes, Dalits, Minorities) communities.
Akhilesh said that after the Chief Minister's statement, lakhs of votes have been removed from each Assembly constituency. Akhilesh Yadav reiterated his demand that the voter list be linked to Aadhaar cards to prevent fraud.
He said that this is the foundation of democracy and a necessary step to ensure fair elections. The Samajwadi Party is constantly vigilant on this issue and has instructed its workers to keep a close watch at every booth. Akhilesh appealed to people to check their voter lists and report any discrepancies to the party immediately.
He had invited family members of deceased Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from several districts. The Samajwadi Party announced that it would give cheques of Rs. 2 lakh each to the families, which were handed over by Akhilesh.
