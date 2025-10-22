ETV Bharat / state

BJP Govt Shut Delhi Pollution Monitors On Diwali Night To Fudge AQI Data: AAP

The AAP leader questioned how the government’s pollution monitoring stations automatically shut down as pollution began to rise on Diwali night. “Stations from four organisations, including the CPCB, DPCC, IMD, and IITM, have been installed to monitor the AQI in Delhi. On Diwali night, dozens of monitoring stations installed by these organisations shut down and remained shut until the wind picked up in the morning. When the wind picked up, they were restarted. This is blatant dishonesty and data theft. By stealing pollution data, the BJP government has betrayed its own people in Delhi,” he said.

Bhardwaj said that the BJP minister who blamed Punjab farmers for Delhi's pollution should now apologise. “Punjab has reported only 415 cases of stubble burning this year, and experts say that stubble burning contributes only one per cent to Delhi's pollution. The BJP government engaged in widespread fraud and theft of pollution data,” he said.

“Delhites could rely on the government’s fake data and risk falling ill, but the BJP is unconcerned. Stealing pollution data at the government level is not only a crime but also a contempt of court order. If the government had presented the correct data to the court, all its claims of pollution control would have been exposed,” he said.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government for hiding pollution data on the Diwali night. The party's Delhi Convener, Saurabh Bhardwaj, alleged that the pollution monitoring devices of the CPCB, DPCC, IMD, and IITM were shut down by the BJP government.

Bhardwaj said that by underreporting the AQI, the BJP was fooling innocent Delhi residents suffering from respiratory diseases like bronchitis, asthma, and pneumonia. “People in Delhi think that because the Delhi government says it's 350 or 320, they should be able to take a morning walk, go to work, and send their children to school. But the actual AQI was much higher. The BJP is manipulating data. When the pollution monitoring station in Nehru Nagar recorded an AQI reading of 1763 at night, it was shut down.”

Citing media reports, Bhardwaj said that the official AQI reading at Siri Fort was 350, while international mobile phone apps showed 1700. “There's a fivefold difference between 350 and 1700. The average AQI for the entire day is calculated by averaging hourly AQI readings. When the government removes the high AQI readings, the average AQI will automatically decrease. The BJP stole pollution data to fool the people of Delhi and gain praise,” he said.

According to him, GRAP-3 should have been implemented, and restrictions should have been imposed if the AQI exceeded 350. However, the CAQM has not yet implemented GRAP-3.

'BJP government responsible for Delhi’s rising pollution'

The Supreme Court had stated that the Delhi government must monitor pollution and submit reports. However, if the government falsified the data, it has clearly committed contempt of court, the AAP leader said. “The government committed a criminal act by not providing the correct AQI. The BJP government is solely responsible for Delhi's rising pollution. The BJP minister who blamed the farmers of Punjab for this should apologise to those farmers,” he said.

Bhardwaj, while showing data on stubble burning incidents in Punjab, said that in 2021, the AAP was not in power in Punjab. “At that time, the Congress government was in power, and from September 15 to October 21, 4,327 cases of stubble burning were reported. Under the AAP government, stubble burning incidents have decreased to less than 10 per cent in 2025.”

From September 15 to October 21, 2025, only 415 incidents of stubble burning were reported. “That means only 400 cases were reported in the last one and a half months. Yet, BJP members claim that stubble burning in Punjab increased Delhi's pollution. Even scientists have acknowledged that even combined stubble burning from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana contributes only 1 per cent to Delhi's pollution.”