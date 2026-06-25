ETV Bharat / state

BJP Govt Set For Early UCC Rollout In Bengal, Bill Likely On Monday

West Bengal assembly proceedings are underway as finance minister Swapan Dasgupta presents the state's first full budget for FY 2026-27, in Kolkata ( ANI )

Kolkata: The Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in West Bengal is all set to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the state on Monday during its ongoing Budget session of the Assembly, much ahead of the party-stated six-month deadline, a source in the state cabinet said.

The matter was discussed and finalised in a Business Advisory Committee meeting held in the Assembly on Thursday evening, he added.

The development could mark one of the most consequential legal and social policy shifts in Bengal in recent times, with the BJP holding the UCC as representing both a major governance promise and a politically significant reform.

Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the BJP had pledged in its manifesto that the UCC would be implemented within six months of coming to power in the state. The promise was prominently highlighted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah while unveiling the party's election manifesto, or ‘Sankalp Patra’, in April.

“Several states, including Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, have already implemented the UCC proposals. Bengal will now also implement it in line with other BJP-ruled states as we had promised ahead of the elections,” a minister in the Adhikari cabinet said.

Political observers maintained the presentation of the Bill at the very first Assembly session, in less than two months of the BJP assuming power in the state, indicated the eagerness of the new administration to push through the party’s electoral promise.

One of the most closely watched policy initiatives of the state's first BJP government, the UCC seeks to establish a common set of civil laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption for all citizens, irrespective of faith, replacing the existing religion-based personal laws, specifically enforcing a ban on polygamy and the triple talaq.

“Is it appeasement to have uniform laws for every Indian citizen, or is it appeasement when a citizen is permitted to marry four times while another can get married once?” Shah had argued during his pre-poll campaigns in the state, accusing TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of promoting a policy in favour of one community.

The BJP has long argued that such a framework would promote equality before the law and strengthen national integration. The issue has featured prominently in the party's national and state-level political agenda for years.

Supporters of the proposal argue that a uniform legal framework would ensure equal rights for all citizens and eliminate disparities arising from religion-based personal laws. They point to BJP-ruled states that have either implemented or initiated steps towards similar legal reforms.