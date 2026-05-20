ETV Bharat / state

BJP Govt In Bengal Will Be Of Nationalists: Suvendu

Siliguri: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said the BJP government in West Bengal will be of the nationalists, and it will uphold Indian tradition and culture and work to change the system in the state.

Expressing the BJP's gratitude to the people of north Bengal for their continued support for the saffron party, Adhikari, in his maiden visit to the region as the chief minister, said the newly formed government will fulfil all promises made in the party's manifesto for the West Bengal assembly polls within a specific timeframe.

"This will be a government of the people, of the nationalists and will uphold Indian tradition and culture," Adhikari said.

"We will have a dream government which will fulfil the aspirations of the people. We do not want just a change of the ruling party flag's colour or the people at the helm; we want a change in the system," the chief minister said.

Speaking at the BJP office in Siliguri, the largest city in north Bengal, Adhikari said that announcements made by the party in its 'Sankalpa Patra' (poll manifesto) are already being delivered, while maintaining that there will be seamless coordination between the government and the party.

The new government has decided to introduce the Annapurna Yojana, doubling the monthly monetary assistance to women from Rs 1,500 under the Lakshmir Bhandar initiative of the previous Mamata Banerjee dispensation to Rs 3,000.

It has also made travel in government buses free for women and announced the introduction of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state.

He said that in the changed situation, there will not exist 'syndicates' or 'cut money culture' or 'mafia raj' and there will not be any kind of anti-national activity in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had repeatedly said that 'syndicate raj', 'cut money culture' and 'mafia raj' prevailed in West Bengal during the TMC rule, and vowed to establish the rule of law in the state.

Adhikari said the new BJP government will ensure the fulfilment of the dreams of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Bharat Sevasram Sangha founder Swami Pranabananda.

He asserted that his government will fulfil all the promises made in the BJP's poll manifesto within a specific timeframe.

"Some promises will be fulfilled within three months, some within six months and others within one year," the chief minister said. The CM said that his government will work with the suggestions of the people.