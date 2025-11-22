ETV Bharat / state

BJP Goes Into 'Wartime' Mode For Upcoming Assembly Polls In Assam

Guwahati: With three to four months to go for the Assam Assembly elections, the BJP has gone into 'wartime mode' with the aim of contesting 103 of the 126 seats in the House.



The state unit of BJP has formed 36 committees - one for election management and the other for manifesto. However, a formal announcement is yet to be made by the party in this regard.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent announcement reveals a calculated political strategy for the upcoming elections.The BJP's goal to contest 103 seats out of 126, demonstrates a bid for outright dominance, minimizing reliance on allies and consolidating power—a move that could strain coalition dynamics.



Sarma said the induction of 'new candidates' is a youth-focused initiative facilitated by the creation of 10-15 new seats post-delimitation in Assam. The Chief Minister has sought support from 'Assamese-origin Muslims,' citing personal success, but openly stated the party does not expect votes from 'Miya Muslims.'



Such selective inclusion is being viewed as a calculated ethnic and religious polarization to secure the Hindu-Assamese vote base and strategically marginalize a significant minority group. While the Opposition Congress is considering forming a Grand Alliance with other parties in the state, the ruling BJP is holding a series of meetings in a wartime setting. On Friday evening, a core committee meeting was held in the presence of BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh.



Sarma said, "Along with various election committees, 36 sub-committees were finalized today. Alliance matters were also discussed." Regarding how many seats the BJP will contest in the elections, the Chief Minister said, "Based on the Bharatiya Janata Party's demography or environment, we will be able to contest 103 seats. In the remaining constituencies, if we do not contest, our allied parties will. Our target will be to win 103 seats this time."



Furthermore, regarding the high probability of new faces from BJP in electoral war in 2026, he said, "In Assam, youth power is given priority every time. This time the possibility of new candidates is quite high. Because after the delimitation, 10 to 15 new constituencies have been formed in Assam. There are no sitting MLAs in the seats today, so no one's ticket needs to be eliminated."



Sarma said, "The BJP will receive the vote of Assamese-origin Muslims. We will not get the vote of 'Miya Muslims;. We received votes from Assamese Muslims earlier and we will get them now too. I personally receive 30,000 minority votes in my constituency. If the 'Miya Muslims 'give votes, it will be good, but we do not expect it."



Party-wise Present Status of Assam Assembly (Current 126 Seats)



NDA (87)



BJP 64

AGP 9

UPPL 7

BPF 3

IND 4



Official Opposition (39)

