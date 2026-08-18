ETV Bharat / state

BJP's 8 UP Picks In party Rejig Signal Formation For 2027 Poll Face-Off

Lucknow: The BJP has cobbled together its new national organisational team with eight leaders from Uttar Pradesh, the most represented, and characterised by relatively young, but not short on political experience.

The BJP's UP picks include two women and an equal number of Muslims. The appointments include two national vice presidents, two general secretaries, two secretaries and the chiefs of the BJP's OBC and Minority Morchas.

Former Union minister Smriti Irani and former Lok Sabha MP Harish Dwivedi have been appointed national general secretaries, while former MP Rekha Verma and Tariq Mansoor have been made national vice-presidents.

Rajya Sabha members Bhola Singh and Sangeeta Yadav have been appointed national secretaries. Rajya Sabha member Amarpal Maurya will head the OBC Morcha, while Kunwar Basit Ali will head the Minority Morcha. Irani is the most prominent political face among the UP-linked appointments.

She represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha and defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019, before losing the seat in 2024. Her return to a key organisational position brings a known campaigner with substantial experience of UP politics into the party's central structure.

Verma, a two-term former MP from Dhaurahra, has direct electoral experience with victories in 2014 and 2019, though she narrowly lost in 2024. Her elevation gives the BJP another woman leader familiar with the electoral dynamics of central UP. Mansoor, a professor and former vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, brings a different political profile.

A prominent Muslim figure associated with western UP, Mansoor has been seen as part of the BJP's efforts to reach sections of the Muslim community, particularly its Pasmanda section. His elevation to national vice-president gives that outreach a higher organisational profile.

Dwivedi, a two-term former MP from Basti, brings parliamentary and organisational experience from eastern UP. He won the seat in 2014 and 2019 before losing it in 2024. Bhola Singh, a three-term Dalit MP from Bulandshahr, represents another electorally tested face from western UP.

Sangeeta Yadav, a Rajya Sabha member and former MLA from Chauri-Chaura in Gorakhpur, adds another woman leader with electoral experience from eastern UP to the national organisation.

Maurya's appointment as OBC Morcha president is particularly relevant to the BJP's social mobilisation strategy. A Rajya Sabha member and former BJP state general secretary, he contested the 2022 Assembly election from Unchahar in Rae Bareli district and has substantial organisational experience.